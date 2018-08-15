Jennings talks top group, where WVU fits into the picture
Highland Springs (Va.) wide receiver Ali Jennings knows that he has a seat at the West Virginia table, if the talented pass catcher wants it.
Jennings, 6-foot-2, 186-pounds, has a top list that includes West Virginia, Michigan State, North Carolina, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Temple, Toledo and James Madison.
Each of those programs have been the ones that have recruited him the heaviest throughout the process to date.
