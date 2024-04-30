James Madison defensive line transfer Tyrique Tucker commits to Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Following Indiana football's spring game, head coach Curt Cignetti said he was still looking to make a couple of additions via the transfer portal this offseason.
On Tuesday afternoon, Cignetti and the Hoosiers made one of those additions, collecting the commitment of James Madison defensive line transfer Tyrique Tucker.
Tucker played just one season with the Dukes and has at least three years of eligibility remaining.
After redshirting his true freshman season in 2022 and not seeing any playing time, Tucker appeared in all 13 of James Madison's games this past season.
The former unranked recruit made five starts last season along the defensive line -- two came at defensive tackle and three came at nose guard.
Tucker finished his freshman campaign with the Dukes tallying 29 total tackles throughout the season. The Norfolk, Virginia native added 4.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks this past season as well.
Tucker is now the 11th former JMU player to follow Cignetti from Harrisonburg to Bloomington this offseason.
The addition of Tucker out of the transfer portal provides the Hoosiers with some youth and depth along the defensive line.
