BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Following Indiana football's spring game, head coach Curt Cignetti said he was still looking to make a couple of additions via the transfer portal this offseason. On Tuesday afternoon, Cignetti and the Hoosiers made one of those additions, collecting the commitment of James Madison defensive line transfer Tyrique Tucker. Tucker played just one season with the Dukes and has at least three years of eligibility remaining.

