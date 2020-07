New Kecoughtan Head Football Coach Jeff Super was a guest on ESPN Radio 94.1's 757 at 6 with Matthew Hatfield on Thursday, July 2, 2020 to discuss his gig with the Warriors, background, handling the transition to the Peninsula District during a pandemic and outlook for the program.

Super, who previously coached as an assistant at Nansemond River, played at King's Fork and then in college at UVA-Wise.