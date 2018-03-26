In his 17th season at the helm, Kenny Brown guided the Lake Taylor Titans to their first ever State Championship in Boys Basketball. The Norfolk school defeated John Handley out of Winchester by a count of 72-66 in double-overtime in the Class 4 title game back on March 10th at the VCU Siegel Center in Richmond.

Brown, who is 243-161 at the helm of the Titans, was a guest on the March 24th edition of High School Sports Talk Presented by VirginiaPreps.com on ESPN Radio 94.1 with Matthew Hatfield and Coach Ed Young.

During his two-segment, 40-minute appearance on the show, Coach Brown discussed the team's title run - after a pair of heart-breaking playoff exits the two previous years to the likes of Monacan and Smithfield - and 26-1 record-setting season.

Also, Coach Brown talked about many of the key figures in their Championship conquest. Among them were the Big 3 of State Player of the Year Dereon Seabron, Norfolk State signee Joe Bryant and Jalen Jordan as well as supporting cast pieces such as TyQuan McNair, twins Tyrone Washington and Tyler Washington, and super subs Dae'vaughan Blackwell and Kaeshawn Ward who came up crucial in the final victory.

You can hear the full interview in its entirety in the clip, with slideshow photos of the Titans, above as well as at the link below.



Hear the Interview with Lake Taylor's Kenny Brown Here