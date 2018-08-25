Oscar Smith Head Football Coach Scott Johnson chats with Matthew Hatfield and Coach Darnell Moore during High School Sports Talk Presented by VirginiaPreps.com on ESPN Radio 94.1 about his team and their opener against West Forsyth (NC) on Saturday, August 25, 2018.

The Tigers come in off three straight appearances in the Class 6 State Championship, falling to Westfield in each. But Smith returns plenty of talent with four-star prospect Cam'Ron Kelly double as a playmaker at quarterback and defensive back. The defense looks to be strong as well with Elijah Alston and Deondre Davis on the line along with Horace Sawyer, Malcolm Britt and Morgan State commit T.J. Tucker all back linebacker.





