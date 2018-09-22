One of the biggest upsets in all of sports and College Football took place right here in the Commonwealth of Virginia on Saturday night in Norfolk as the Old Dominion Monarchs toppled the No. 13 ranked Virginia Tech Hokies 49-35 before a raucous crowd at Foreman Field's S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk.

Old Dominion came in at 0-3 overall, including a 52-10 loss to Liberty in its season opener. The Monarchs previously were 0-9 against Power 5 programs and had never beaten an ACC program, nor notched a victory over a Top 25 ranked team.

Virginia Tech, which came in at 2-0 overall and handled traditional ACC power Florida State 24-3 in its opener, beat ODU by a count of 38-0 in Blacksburg last year.

Leading the way for ODU's landmark upset was quarterback Blake LaRussa. A product out out of Bishop Sullivan Catholic in Virginia Beach, LaRussa completed 30 of 49 passes for 495 yards and four touchdowns. The former walk-on and now junior QB came in for the second series and eclipsed his season totals in yardage (420) and touchdowns (3) from all of last year.

Other major contributors to the win were receivers Travis Fulgham (Broad Run High) and Jonathan Duhart (Mancehster), each catching nine passes on the afternoon. Fulgham had 188 yards and a touchdown, while Duhart finished with 142 yards and 3TD's.





