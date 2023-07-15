Indiana's 2024 recruiting class added another crucial piece to the puzzle on Saturday.

The Hoosiers received commitment from safety Kameron Courtney, a three-star prospect from Woodbridge, Va. He announced his decision via his Twitter.

Standing 6-foot and 190 pounds, Courtney becomes the 17th recruit in the 2024 class to pledge to Indiana and the fourth defensive back – fellow three-stars Judah Jenkins, Christian Peterson and Keion Dunlap are the others. Courtney was also heavily involved at wide receiver at Freedom High School.

Of 18 total offers, Courtney chose Indiana over a final five schools that included North Carolina, Pitt, Virginia Tech and Virginia. Courtney was most recently on campus for an official visit on June 23.