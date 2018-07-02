Indian River LB Dixon Chooses Morgan State
Indian River High School in Chesapeake has produced some highly rated defensive prospects in recent years on to the collegiate ranks. Safety Devon Hunter was ranked as a Top 50 recruit when he signed with Virginia Tech out of the Class of 2017. Before that, linebacker Jaquan Yulee was also a Top 250 prospect and four-star, initially committing to Alabama before switching and signing with Marshall.
Current Class of 2019 defensive tackle Ben Smiley is rated a four-star as well with more than 20 offers from some of the nation’s premier programs. One of the more underrated players on defense for the Braves is Charles Dixon, a 6-foot-tall, 230-pound linebacker who converted to the position after playing his first two seasons along the defensive line.
Dixon goes into his senior season knowing his college future is taken care of as he recently verbally committed to the Morgan State University Bears, an FCS program in MEAC.
“I have been up there twice now and I just fell in love with the campus. The coaching staff and players made it feel like home also when each of my parents visited with me. They both felt that I was making the right decision in committing to Morgan State,” Dixon told VirginiaPreps.com.
“They’re looking at me to play middle linebacker but I’ll play whatever they need me to play. I feel I’ll bring a presence of physical play to the team.”
Named First Team All-Southeastern District and Second Team All-Region 5A last season, Dixon recorded 74 total tackles, 11 for loss, 7.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, two interceptions and a safety as the Braves went 8-4 overall and reached the second round of the playoffs.
While Dixon doesn’t have the bravado about him that some linebackers do, his productivity coupled with his work in the classroom – an honors student maintaining a 3.2 GPA – speak volumes.
“He’s not a rah-rah guy and doesn’t say much. But when he speaks, everybody hears him and you know it’s serious,” declares Indian River Head Football Coach Glenwood Ferebee of Dixon, who also held an offer from Virginia University of Lynchburg and was drawing interest from Liberty, Richmond and William & Mary.
“Charles is a big, physical kid. He’ll probably top out at 240 once he gets into college with an off-season program and cut some of the baby fat. He’s very strong. He squatted 400-plus and threw up 325 on the bench, so he’s a big strong, kid who’s only going to get stronger. Plus, he’s a hard worker and coachable. When you have guys like that, it makes your program a lot better.”
Morgan State, with defensive line coach Logan Williams as the primary recruiter in the Hampton Roads area, is trying to dip its toes into the ‘757’ area code after going just 8-24 overall the last three seasons. The Bears had only one player from the state of Virginia – defensive back Tra’ Revell – on their roster in 2017. Ironically enough, Ferebee coached Revell when he was the Head Coach at Lakeland.
Indian River returns all four of their starting defensive linemen from a season ago in Smiley, Kani Crite, Lincorey Lucas and Cameron Hunter, which should bode well for Dixon to build off his performance as a junior.
“Last year was his first season playing linebacker, converting from d-end and by the end of the year he got more comfortable in seeing blocks and getting to where he needs to be,” Ferebee noted. “I believe that will carry over this year to where he’ll have a big season. He led us in tackles last year and we’ll expect the same kind of production, if not more, this coming season.”
With his college choice out of the way, Dixon is looking forward to his senior campaign in hopes of leading the Braves on a deep playoff run.
“I think we should do really well this year,” Dixon added. “We have a great team and believe we are going to do great things.”
Matthew Hatfield serves as Publisher for VirginiaPreps.com, part of the Rivals.com Network, and is a regular contributor to the ACC Sports Journal. Check out Hatfield’s Twitter page for more sports related updates, and you can also read his work in the Suffolk News Herald. To contact Matthew, please e-mail hatfieldsports2k4@yahoo.com, and don’t forget to listen to him every Saturday at 10 AM to Noon on ESPN Radio 94.1.