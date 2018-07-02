Indian River High School in Chesapeake has produced some highly rated defensive prospects in recent years on to the collegiate ranks. Safety Devon Hunter was ranked as a Top 50 recruit when he signed with Virginia Tech out of the Class of 2017. Before that, linebacker Jaquan Yulee was also a Top 250 prospect and four-star, initially committing to Alabama before switching and signing with Marshall.

Current Class of 2019 defensive tackle Ben Smiley is rated a four-star as well with more than 20 offers from some of the nation’s premier programs. One of the more underrated players on defense for the Braves is Charles Dixon, a 6-foot-tall, 230-pound linebacker who converted to the position after playing his first two seasons along the defensive line.

Dixon goes into his senior season knowing his college future is taken care of as he recently verbally committed to the Morgan State University Bears, an FCS program in MEAC.

“I have been up there twice now and I just fell in love with the campus. The coaching staff and players made it feel like home also when each of my parents visited with me. They both felt that I was making the right decision in committing to Morgan State,” Dixon told VirginiaPreps.com.

“They’re looking at me to play middle linebacker but I’ll play whatever they need me to play. I feel I’ll bring a presence of physical play to the team.”

Named First Team All-Southeastern District and Second Team All-Region 5A last season, Dixon recorded 74 total tackles, 11 for loss, 7.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, two interceptions and a safety as the Braves went 8-4 overall and reached the second round of the playoffs.

While Dixon doesn’t have the bravado about him that some linebackers do, his productivity coupled with his work in the classroom – an honors student maintaining a 3.2 GPA – speak volumes.



