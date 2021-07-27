Independence Ready for Two Class Promotion
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
INDEPENDENCE (Region 5D)Coach – RJ Windows (7-10 record, 3rd season)Spring 2021 record – 5-2 (made Class 3 State Semifinals, lost to Lafayette 17-13)
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news