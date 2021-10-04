 VirginiaPreps - In-state DT down to 12, including Hokies
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-04 09:21:46 -0500') }} football Edit

In-state DT down to 12, including Hokies

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

As he moves through a crowded recruiting process, Richmond (Va.) Benedictine 2023 defensive lineman Joel Starlings wants to keep things manageable.

While he's willing to consider other programs, that means narrowing in on the 12 schools he's most interested in at this point. Fortunately for Virginia Tech, the Hokies are prominently listed in that dirty dozen.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}