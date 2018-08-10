Improvement Will Come From Experience For 2018 Cosby Titans!
Last year for the first time in the short history of the Cosby Titans program the Titans finished a season with a losing record. Not only did they suffer their first losing season but they did so i...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news