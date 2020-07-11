Hybrid prospect George Wilson has set a commitment date for Sunday, July 12th and teams are still jockeying for position. There's only four teams left that the Virginia Beach (Va.) Green Run standout is still considering and he explained where each school stands heading into the pivotal day.

IN HIS OWN WORDS...

“It’s down to North Carolina, South Carolina, Penn State, and Arizona State,” Wilson said. “It's going to be about who is the best when it comes to coaching and history.” Arizona State: “I have good connections with the coaches,” he said. “The defensive line coach, coach Robert, he has a good history. He coached in the NFL for the Vikings. I did a virtual visit a few weeks ago and I like what I saw.”

Penn State: “Penn State has a good future with kids from the 757,” said Wilson. “Coach Scott, the position coach for me, just came from South Carolina. He has a good history. He had talked to me when he was at South Carolina. We already knew each other.”

North Carolina: “I love their coaching staff,” he said. “Coach Dre Bly is from the 757 so he shows a lot of love. Coach Mack Brown communicates with me too. They're good guys. I like how they communicate with me. They want me as an outside linebacker there. They showed me film and I like where they have me at.”

South Carolina: “I love coach Peterson,” Wilson said. “He communicates with me too and I love how he coaches his guys. He sends me video of him coaching and he communicates well with his players. I love that. South Carolina wants me kind of like hybrid.”

RIVALS' REACTION...