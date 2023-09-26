Monday Night Football came to Forest Hill last night with the Powhatan Indians the visitor and the Falcons ready to defend their turf. Like Falcons overlooking their nest the Falcons assembled at the top of the stadium looking down on the field and their opponents. Making their way down to the field, the Falcons looked all business, both teams did. The coin toss, the handshakes was so frigid, so cold you would have thought it was winter, not Autumn. These teams both had something to prove. In the end, the Falcons were the one passing the test but Powhatan didn't make it easy on them by any stretch. In fact, one could make the case that Powhatan could have come away from this one with the W but executive in the red zone cost the Indians. It was a hard fought game with tension in the air on the field, in the stands and on sidelines. This MNF event was worth the price of admission.

1st Quarter

Huguenot's first quarter possessions were night and day as after one quarter of play, this team looked average. The Falcons were hit with five penalties, one of which brought back a Jason Wright touchdown. The Falcons could not convert on fourth down, Jameson Britt of the Indians made the stop as he would make many stops all night long. Britt would finish with 15 tackles and a sack. The Falcons next possession was 5 plays and 81 yards of flawless execution with John Washington powering forward for a 48-yard touchdown run. The Falcons were the first to the board.

Powhatan will look at the tape and see missed opportunities in this game. On their first possession of the game the Indians fumbled but recovered. That miscue came on 3rd & 9 and stunted their early progress. Their next possession was a promising drive as well with Edgar Alejo accounting for 23 yards on 3 carries early, a big time hookup between Matthew Layman and Matt Henderson for a 32-yard gain. Powhatan appeared poised to strike but it was not meant to be. Cassius Wooldrige got to Alejo but not before 4 yards were gained on first down. Layman was stopped on the keeper and his third down pass fell incomplete. On 4th & goal at the Huguenot 6 Alejo was wrapped up by Wooldridge again, 2 yards shy of the end zone.

2nd Quarter

Powhatan got a break as the second quarter opened up with Huguenot called for holding in the end zone resulting in a safety. The Indians would get the ball back and in 5 plays had the ball at the Huguenot 5. Daron Thompson would pull down Edgar Alejo, John Washington would wrap up Logan Thompson and Samuel Cohen would get to Matthew Layman on the keeper. The Indians got the field goal from 22 yards out but another trip to the red zone for Powhatan came up short of a touchdown.

The Indians went 4 & out on their second possession and would have one last chance in the half. Derrick Carter, one of the few holdovers from the last Huguenot regime had great coverage of Matt Henderson on a first down pass allowing just 2 yards. The Indians had the passing game clicking and Huguenot was penalized putting the Indians at the 12. A touchdown went right thru the games hands of the receiver in the end zone. The very next play Powhatan would fumble but Matt Henderson was able to recover it. The fumble cost them 8 yards and they got no closer than the 15. The Indians were set to kick the field goal with seconds left in the half and the Falcons came up with the block. However, the block would not stand due to a timeout called so the Indians got another crack at it and got it.

Huguenot was not without their miscues. On their first possession of the second quarter the Falcons had a tipped ball instead find Jayden Goode who was at the right place at the right time for the interception.

John Washington and Michael Dabney, Jr. split carries as the Falcons chewed up 67 yards in 7 plays with Jason Wright on the run as well. The 3-headed rushing attack was culminated with John Washington tagging the end zone from 5 yards out.

3rd Quarter

The third quarter was all all about Powhatan as they looked to seize control of this game. The Indians scored on 2 of the 3 possessions they had and it honestly should have been all three. The Indians first possession of the second half was a 65-yard drive that overcame a Powhatan penalty for an illegal block and a beautiful defensive play from John Washington of Huguenot with a pass disruption.

The Indians found themselves 3rd & goal backed up to the Huguenot when Matthew Layman hit Matt Henderson for the first Powhatan touchdown of the night.

The Powhatan defense took care of matters on their end forcing a turnover on downs and highlighted by a Jameson Britt sack. With the ball in the Indians hands disaster struck when Zayvon Miller intercepts Layman. The INT would not stand, however, due to a penalty for pass interference against Huguenot... Indians dodge a bullet.

The Indians had a sure fire touchdown lined up but the 2nd & goal pass bounced off the chest of the Indian receiver and it would not have mattered anyhow as the Indians were called for holding. The holding penalty set the Indians back but they quickly made up for it with a Layman to Ben Whitver 11-yard pass down to the 10. On 4th & goal the Falcons were called for offsides so the Indians were even closer, at the 5. Layman appeared to have hit Henderson for their second TD combo but a penalty flag negated the score. Now the Indians were facing 4th & goal and Connor Bates who connected on two field goals earlier missed on his third attempt. Powhatan did score a second TD in the third, however, marching 79 yards overcoming a false start call. Henderson was slinging it with precision hitting Grayson Palmore, Matt Henderson and culminating with Jayshaun Morris 22-yard TD catch.

Lost in the plays Powhatan was making was the beginning of Huguenot putting together a win. The Indians had scored 14 points in this quarter alone and could have really taken this game over but Huguenot would not have it. The Falcons would put their own scoring drive together with an 80-yard drive. Like the Indians, they too had to overcome a penalty but with Michael Dabney, Jr. running with authority it was easy to do. 4 carries Dabney had on this possession for a total of 54 yards but none bigger than the 5 yard sprint to the end zone.

4th Quarter

The stage was set entering the fourth quarter... the Indians had come back from an 13-8 deficit at the half to lead 22-19. With the fourth quarter underway the Michael Dabney, Jr. second half show was still ongoing. On this possession alone Michael had 35 yards and with 8:16 to go Dabney tagged the end zone for a second time from 9 yards out.

In this ongoing chess match, the Indians had the next move. 1st & 10 at their own 38 another Matthew Layman/Matt Henderson connection had the Indians crossing midfield but the drive stalled. The Indians faced a 4th & 6, the Indians went with the hot hand, the arm of Layman but his pass was broken up by Derrick Carter. The Falcons last drive of the game resembled the first drive of the game with 3 penalties against the Falcons. Michael Dabney, Jr. speed continued to be a problem for the Indians defense as he amassed 41 yards on 6 carries on this drive alone. The Falcons faced a 2nd & goal at the Powhatan 22 when Jackson Morris broke up a pass in the end zone that would have sealed the game. Moments later Huguenot was facing 4th & goal and Jason Wright tucked it and ran but Cal Johnson was there to make the stop. The Indians defense had given their offense one last chance. It was not the drive the Indians had hoped for. The Indians went four and out with a fourth down pass just off the fingertips of his man. Just like that, hope was lost for Powhatan and the Falcons roared to life.... victory was theirs. With a knee Huguenot had their first 3-0 start since 2000.

Huguenot 26, Powhatan 22 - Scoring Summary Time Play Score (1Q) 3:22 48-yard run from John Washington. 2pt conversion fail. 6-0 Huguenot (2Q) 11:58 Safety 2-6 Powhatan (2Q) 22-yard field goal from Connor Bates. 5-6 Powhatan (2Q) 1:28 5-yard run from John Washington. Pape Ndongo PAT. 13-5 Huguenot (2Q) :00 29-yard field goal from Connor Bates. 8-13 Powhatan (3Q) 8:39 24-yard pass from Matthew Layman to Matt Henderson. Connor Bates PAT. 15-13 Powhatan (3Q) 3:40 5-yard run from Michael Dabney, Jr.. 2pt conversion fail. 19-15 Huguenot (3Q) 1:41 22-yard pass from Matthew Layman to Jayshaun Morris. Connor Bates PAT. 22-19 Powhatan (4Q) 8:16 9-yard run from Michael Dabney Jr.. Pape Ndongo PAT. 26-22 Huguenot

Players of the Game

John Washington fired off the first 2 TD's of the game for the Falcons on his way to 101 yards on 6 carries. At DB he had two tackles and a pass disruption. Zayvon Miller, the freshman DB had a nice game with 1.5 tackles, a fumble recovery and an interception. Jason Wright at QB put 221 yards of offense completing 10 of 16 passes for 153 yards and on the ground he had 10 carries for 68 yards. His lone touchdown was called back due to penalty. Michael Dabney, Jr. was electric with an emphasis on speed and ability to cut. This young man had 231 yards and 2 TD's on 24 carries and caught 2 passes for 32 yards.

