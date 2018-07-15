The 2018 Virginia High School Football Schedule was recently released. Matthew Hatfield and Coach Ed Young - hosts of High School Sports Talk Presented by VirginiaPreps.com every Saturday from 10 AM to Noon on ESPN Radio 94.1 - dissected it and bring you their Top 10 Games to See in Tidewater.

Check it out in this latest episode of their High School Sports Talk PLUS video show embedded above and at the link below.



Watch Matt Hatfield & Ed Young Break Down Top 10 Football Games in Tidewater Here