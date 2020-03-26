Unprecedented changes to the recruiting calendar by the NCAA due to the coronavirus pandemic has turned the recruiting world on its head. Recruits and college coaches now have to navigate a recruiting dead period, meaning college coaches cannot have any on-campus or in-person contact with prospects, until at least April 15. There is no telling how this change will affect the 2021 recruiting cycle, but here is a look at where the recruitment of the top five uncommitted players at each position stands. Last week we looked at the offensive side of the ball. Yesterday, we looked at the linebackers. Today, we turn to the defensive backs.

1. TONY GRIMES

Tony Grimes (Rivals.com)

Top contenders: Georgia, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech, Penn State, Ohio State, North Carolina, Clemson Recruiting outlook: The list of contenders for Grimes is longer than the one above, but these are the main schools involved. Texas A&M had momentum early but Clemson and Georgia have surged since then. The Tigers are currently battling to stay in the lead group while Ohio State and North Carolina are poised to make a jump once the recruiting dead period ends. A decision is expected in early December. Farrell’s take: There are many moving parts here but the one constant has been Georgia and the Bulldogs have a great chance of landing him. Clemson and Penn State are two others that will be there until the end, but right now I’d say the Dawgs.

2. COREY COLLIER

Corey Collier (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Top contenders: Florida, Clemson, Oklahoma, Georgia, LSU, Florida State, Alabama Recruiting outlook: A Florida State legacy, Collier is leaning more towards Florida and Clemson than he is the Seminoles. Oklahoma and Georgia had also been doing a very good job with him. LSU and Alabama are in the mix and they’ll have some time to try to catch the other programs. Collier has been thinking about potentially committing in December. Farrell’s take: I feel Collier will stay in-state and right now that means the Gators. Florida State can’t be counted out here, however, and if he does leave the state I like the chances of Clemson and Alabama the best. But as of today, give me the Gators.

3. JAMES WILLIAMS

James Williams (Rivals.com)

Top contenders: Georgia, Alabama, Clemson, Miami Recruiting outlook: It seems like Georgia has been trending for Williams, but Miami is working very hard to keep him in Florida. Alabama and Clemson join the Dawgs in Williams’ official top three, but it appears Williams favors Kirby Smart’s squad right now. A decision timeline is still unclear but Williams did have some visits in the works for the spring that have now been postponed. Farrell’s take: Williams doesn’t seem to mess around with the process that much and has narrowed his list quickly. Georgia has the best shot right now over Alabama and Clemson but keep an eye on Miami and Florida as they will continue to press.

4. JASON MARSHALL

Jason Marshall (Rivals.com)

Top contenders: Florida, Alabama, Clemson, Florida State, LSU, Miami Recruiting outlook: Florida State and LSU are going to miss out on scheduled visits from Marshall during this recruiting dead period, but Florida did manage to get him on campus. The Gators got a boost after spending time with him but a decision is not imminent. Look for Marshall to take more visits before announcing a commitment. Farrell’s take: I like the Gators chances right now with the early comfort level but Miami and Florida State will likely be here until the end as well. But right now give me the Gators.

5. SAGE RYAN

Sage Ryan (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)