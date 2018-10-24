Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-24 13:24:47 -0500') }} football Edit

How the Top Ten Teams Fared - Week 9

Matthew Hatfield • VirginiaPreps.com
@hatfieldsports
Publisher
Matthew Hatfield has been with VirginiaPreps.com since 2004, officially taking over as Publisher in 2016. Hatfield hosts High School Sports Talk every Saturday, 10 AM to Noon, on ESPN Radio 94.1.

Let's review how the teams in our Top Ten Rankings across the six classifications in Virginia fared this past week on the gridiron...


Class 6 Top Ten Review:
Rank Team Record Result

1

Westfield

8-0

W 21-0 over Centreville

2

Oscar Smith

7-1

L 16-28 to Indian River

3

Manchester

8-0

W 51-21 over Clover Hill

4

Ocean Lakes

9-0

W 56-12 over Kempsville

5

Colonial Forge

8-0

Idle

6

Centreville

7-1

L 0-21 to Westfield

7

Freedom-PW

7-1

W 48-26 over Potomac

8

Cox

7-1

W 13-10 over Tallwood

9

Woodbridge

6-2

L 21-27 to Colgan

10

Hayfield

7-1

W 53-13 over West Potomac
Class 5 Top Ten Review:
Rank Team Record Result

1

Highland Springs

8-0

W 44-0 over Atlee

2

Stone Bridge

7-1

L 14-24 to Tuscarora

3

Broad Run

7-1

W 59-7 over Freedom-South Riding

4

Indian River

8-0

W 28-16 over Oscar Smith

5

Henrico

6-1

W 41-28 over Hanover

6

Varina

7-1

W 72-33 over Lee-Davis

7

Salem-VB

6-2

L 20-23 to Bayside in OT

8

Massaponax

8-1

W 31-6 over Stafford

9

Maury

8-1

W 33-6 over Norcom

10

North Stafford

6-1

W 49-0 over Brooke Point
Class 4 Top Ten Review:
Rank Team Record Result

1

Sherando

7-1

W 42-0 over Handley

2

Dinwiddie

8-0

W 56-20 over Petersburg

3

Lafayette

7-0

W 57-0 over Jamestown; W 26-3 over Warhill

4

Eastern View

8-0

Idle

5

Blacksburg

9-0

W 26-7 over Hidden Valley

6

Lake Taylor

7-1

W 63-14 over Wilson

7

Louisa

8-0

W 36-12 over Orange County

8

Loudoun County

7-0

W 33-8 over Dominion

9

GW-Danville

6-2

L 14-16 to Franklin County

10

E.C. Glass

7-1

W 46-15 over Liberty-Bedford
Class 3 Top Ten Review:
Rank Team Record Result

1

Hopewell

6-1

L 42-49 to Thomas Dale in 2OT's

2

Northside

8-1

L 20-24 to Lord Botetourt

3

Phoebus

6-1

W 57-0 over Gloucester

4

Lord Botetourt

6-2

W 24-20 over Northside

5

Heritage-Lynchburg

7-1

W 44-22 over Rustburg

6

Spotswood

7-1

W 35-7 over Rockbridge County

7

Norcom

5-4

L 6-33 to Maury

8

York

6-2

L 14-17 to Warhill

9

Petersburg

5-3

L 20-56 to Dinwiddie

10

Brookville

6-2

W 44-36 over Jefferson Forest
Class 2 Top Ten Review:
Rank Team Record Result

1

Central-Woodstock

8-0

W 39-0 over George Mason

2

East Rockingam

8-0

W 65-6 over SJ-Quicksburg

3

Appomattox

7-1

W 24-7 over Gretna

4

Graham

7-1

W 45-0 over Richlands

5

Glenvar

9-0

W 38-6 over Giles

6

Goochland

8-0

W 41-0 over Randolph-Henry; W 48-0 over Bluestone

7

Ridgeview

7-1

L 30-36 to Abingdon in 2OT's

8

Poquoson

7-1

W 58-0 over Bruton; 55-0 over Smithfield

9

Union

7-1

Idle

10

Amelia

7-0

W 47-15 over Central-Lunenburg
Class 1 Top Ten Review:
Rank Team Record Result

1

Chilhowie

8-0

W 46-7 over Eastside

2

Riverheads

7-1

W 49-10 over R.E. Lee-Staunton

3

Galax

6-2

W 56-7 over Auburn

4

Narrows

7-1

W 56-20 over Craig County

5

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring

8-0

W 46-15 over Honaker

6

Franklin

7-1

W 33-14 over Greensville

7

Northumberland

7-0*

W 35-34 over Colonial Beach

8

Rappahannock

7-1

W 27-6 over Washington & Lee

9

West Point

6-1

W 65-0 over Mathews

10

J.I. Burton

6-2

W 40-6 over Castlewood
* Northumberland granted a forfeit win over Mathews


Matthew Hatfield serves as Publisher for VirginiaPreps.com, part of the Rivals.com Network, and is a regular contributor to the ACC Sports Journal. Check out Hatfield’s Twitter page for more sports related updates, and you can also read his work in the Suffolk News Herald. To contact Matthew, please e-mail hatfieldsports2k4@yahoo.com, and don’t forget to listen to him every Saturday at 10 AM on ESPN Radio 94.1.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}