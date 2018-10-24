How the Top Ten Teams Fared - Week 9
Let's review how the teams in our Top Ten Rankings across the six classifications in Virginia fared this past week on the gridiron...
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
Westfield
|
8-0
|
W 21-0 over Centreville
|
2
|
Oscar Smith
|
7-1
|
L 16-28 to Indian River
|
3
|
Manchester
|
8-0
|
W 51-21 over Clover Hill
|
4
|
Ocean Lakes
|
9-0
|
W 56-12 over Kempsville
|
5
|
Colonial Forge
|
8-0
|
Idle
|
6
|
Centreville
|
7-1
|
L 0-21 to Westfield
|
7
|
Freedom-PW
|
7-1
|
W 48-26 over Potomac
|
8
|
Cox
|
7-1
|
W 13-10 over Tallwood
|
9
|
Woodbridge
|
6-2
|
L 21-27 to Colgan
|
10
|
Hayfield
|
7-1
|
W 53-13 over West Potomac
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
Highland Springs
|
8-0
|
W 44-0 over Atlee
|
2
|
Stone Bridge
|
7-1
|
L 14-24 to Tuscarora
|
3
|
Broad Run
|
7-1
|
W 59-7 over Freedom-South Riding
|
4
|
Indian River
|
8-0
|
W 28-16 over Oscar Smith
|
5
|
Henrico
|
6-1
|
W 41-28 over Hanover
|
6
|
Varina
|
7-1
|
W 72-33 over Lee-Davis
|
7
|
Salem-VB
|
6-2
|
L 20-23 to Bayside in OT
|
8
|
Massaponax
|
8-1
|
W 31-6 over Stafford
|
9
|
Maury
|
8-1
|
W 33-6 over Norcom
|
10
|
North Stafford
|
6-1
|
W 49-0 over Brooke Point
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
Sherando
|
7-1
|
W 42-0 over Handley
|
2
|
Dinwiddie
|
8-0
|
W 56-20 over Petersburg
|
3
|
Lafayette
|
7-0
|
W 57-0 over Jamestown; W 26-3 over Warhill
|
4
|
Eastern View
|
8-0
|
Idle
|
5
|
Blacksburg
|
9-0
|
W 26-7 over Hidden Valley
|
6
|
Lake Taylor
|
7-1
|
W 63-14 over Wilson
|
7
|
Louisa
|
8-0
|
W 36-12 over Orange County
|
8
|
Loudoun County
|
7-0
|
W 33-8 over Dominion
|
9
|
GW-Danville
|
6-2
|
L 14-16 to Franklin County
|
10
|
E.C. Glass
|
7-1
|
W 46-15 over Liberty-Bedford
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
Hopewell
|
6-1
|
L 42-49 to Thomas Dale in 2OT's
|
2
|
Northside
|
8-1
|
L 20-24 to Lord Botetourt
|
3
|
Phoebus
|
6-1
|
W 57-0 over Gloucester
|
4
|
Lord Botetourt
|
6-2
|
W 24-20 over Northside
|
5
|
Heritage-Lynchburg
|
7-1
|
W 44-22 over Rustburg
|
6
|
Spotswood
|
7-1
|
W 35-7 over Rockbridge County
|
7
|
Norcom
|
5-4
|
L 6-33 to Maury
|
8
|
York
|
6-2
|
L 14-17 to Warhill
|
9
|
Petersburg
|
5-3
|
L 20-56 to Dinwiddie
|
10
|
Brookville
|
6-2
|
W 44-36 over Jefferson Forest
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
Central-Woodstock
|
8-0
|
W 39-0 over George Mason
|
2
|
East Rockingam
|
8-0
|
W 65-6 over SJ-Quicksburg
|
3
|
Appomattox
|
7-1
|
W 24-7 over Gretna
|
4
|
Graham
|
7-1
|
W 45-0 over Richlands
|
5
|
Glenvar
|
9-0
|
W 38-6 over Giles
|
6
|
Goochland
|
8-0
|
W 41-0 over Randolph-Henry; W 48-0 over Bluestone
|
7
|
Ridgeview
|
7-1
|
L 30-36 to Abingdon in 2OT's
|
8
|
Poquoson
|
7-1
|
W 58-0 over Bruton; 55-0 over Smithfield
|
9
|
Union
|
7-1
|
Idle
|
10
|
Amelia
|
7-0
|
W 47-15 over Central-Lunenburg
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
Chilhowie
|
8-0
|
W 46-7 over Eastside
|
2
|
Riverheads
|
7-1
|
W 49-10 over R.E. Lee-Staunton
|
3
|
Galax
|
6-2
|
W 56-7 over Auburn
|
4
|
Narrows
|
7-1
|
W 56-20 over Craig County
|
5
|
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring
|
8-0
|
W 46-15 over Honaker
|
6
|
Franklin
|
7-1
|
W 33-14 over Greensville
|
7
|
Northumberland
|
7-0*
|
W 35-34 over Colonial Beach
|
8
|
Rappahannock
|
7-1
|
W 27-6 over Washington & Lee
|
9
|
West Point
|
6-1
|
W 65-0 over Mathews
|
10
|
J.I. Burton
|
6-2
|
W 40-6 over Castlewood
