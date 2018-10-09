How the Top Ten Teams Fared - Week 7
Let's review how the teams in our Top Ten Rankings across the six classifications in Virginia fared last week on the gridiron...
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
Westfield
|
6-0
|
W 17-15 over Madison
|
2
|
Oscar Smith
|
6-0
|
W 35-8 over Nansemond River
|
3
|
Manchester
|
6-0
|
W 51-0 over Huguenot
|
4
|
Woodbridge
|
6-0
|
W 55-25 over Potomac
|
5
|
Ocean Lakes
|
7-0
|
W 42-0 over Green Run
|
6
|
Colonial Forge
|
7-0
|
W 35-0 over Massaponax
|
7
|
Centreville
|
7-0
|
W 56-0 over Oakton
|
8
|
W.T. Woodson
|
6-0
|
W 18-7 over South County
|
9
|
Mount Vernon
|
5-1
|
L 18-34 to Hayfield
|
10
|
Landstown
|
5-2
|
L 7-13 to Salem-VB
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
Highland Springs
|
7-0
|
W 48-7 over Hanover
|
2
|
Stone Bridge
|
6-0
|
W 49-6 over Briar Woods
|
3
|
Broad Run
|
5-1
|
W 40-3 over Booker T. Washington
|
4
|
Indian River
|
6-0
|
W 70-3 over Hickory
|
5
|
Massaponax
|
6-1
|
L 0-35 to Colonial Forge
|
6
|
Varina
|
7-0
|
W 42-0 over Patrick Henry-Ashland
|
7
|
Mountain View
|
5-1
|
L 16-17 to Brooke Point
|
8
|
L.C. Bird
|
6-0
|
W 14-7 over Clover Hill
|
9
|
Henrico
|
4-1
|
W 45-10 over Atlee
|
10
|
Salem-VB
|
5-1
|
W 13-7 over Landstown
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
Sherando
|
5-1
|
L 45-50 to Martinsburg (WV)
|
2
|
Lake Taylor
|
6-0
|
W 47-7 over Granby
|
3
|
Dinwiddie
|
6-0
|
W 42-13 over Matoaca
|
4
|
Lafayette
|
4-0
|
W 59-14 over York
|
5
|
Eastern View
|
7-0
|
W 42-7 over Chancellor
|
6
|
Blacksburg
|
7-0
|
W 29-0 over Cave Spring
|
7
|
Jefferson Forest
|
6-0
|
W 66-43 over Amherst
|
8
|
Louisa
|
6-0
|
W 24-14 over Powhatan
|
9
|
Loudoun County
|
W 28-0 over Loudoun Valley
|
10
|
GW-Danville
|
W 37-7 over Tunstall
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
Hopewell
|
5-0
|
W 49-0 over Colonial Heights
|
2
|
Northside
|
7-0
|
W 33-7 over William Fleming
|
3
|
Phoebus
|
4-1
|
W 19-13 over Woodside; 42-6 over Bethel
|
4
|
Lord Botetourt
|
4-2
|
Idle
|
5
|
York
|
5-1
|
L 14-59 to Lafayette
|
6
|
Heritage-Lynchburg
|
5-1
|
W 28-7 over Brookville
|
7
|
Petersburg
|
5-1
|
W 36-33 over Prince George
|
8
|
Brookville
|
4-2
|
L 7-28 to Heritage-Lynchburg
|
9
|
Magna Vista
|
3-3
|
L 7-13 to Bassett
|
10
|
Spotswood
|
5-1
|
W 47-7 over Waynesboro
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
Central-Woodstock
|
6-0
|
W 35-20 over Clarke County
|
2
|
East Rockingham
|
6-0
|
Idle
|
3
|
Poquoson
|
4-1
|
L 14-16 to Tabb
|
4
|
Appomattox
|
5-1
|
W 63-14 over Chatham
|
5
|
Graham
|
5-1
|
W 50-13 over Lebanon
|
6
|
Glenvar
|
7-0
|
W 49-7 over Alleghany
|
7
|
Goochland
|
6-0
|
W 52-0 over Cumberland
|
8
|
Ridgeview
|
6-0
|
Idle
|
9
|
Union
|
6-1
|
W 42-7 over Lee High
|
10
|
Amelia
|
6-0
|
W 62-29 over Prince Edward
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
Chilhowie
|
6-0
|
Idle
|
2
|
Riverheads
|
5-1
|
W 56-17 over Wilson Memorial
|
3
|
Galax
|
4-2
|
W 38-13 over Fort Chiswell
|
4
|
Narrows
|
5-1
|
W 32-28 over Covington
|
5
|
PH-Glade Spring
|
7-0
|
W 22-8 over Holston
|
6
|
Franklin
|
5-1
|
W 27-18 over Brunswick
|
7
|
Northumberland
|
4-0
|
W 27-16 over Essex
|
8
|
Grundy
|
5-1
|
W 14-6 over Hurley
|
9
|
William Campbell
|
4-2
|
L 6-48 to Gretna
|
10
|
Colonial Beach
|
4-2
|
L 21-27 to Rappahannock
Matthew Hatfield serves as Publisher for VirginiaPreps.com, part of the Rivals.com Network, and is a regular contributor to the ACC Sports Journal. Check out Hatfield’s Twitter page for more sports related updates, and you can also read his work in the Suffolk News Herald. To contact Matthew, please e-mail hatfieldsports2k4@yahoo.com, and don’t forget to listen to him every Saturday at 10 AM on ESPN Radio 94.1.