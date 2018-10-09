Ticker
How the Top Ten Teams Fared - Week 7

Matthew Hatfield • VirginiaPreps.com
Let's review how the teams in our Top Ten Rankings across the six classifications in Virginia fared last week on the gridiron...


Class 6 Top Ten Review:
Rank Team Record Result

1

Westfield

6-0

W 17-15 over Madison

2

Oscar Smith

6-0

W 35-8 over Nansemond River

3

Manchester

6-0

W 51-0 over Huguenot

4

Woodbridge

6-0

W 55-25 over Potomac

5

Ocean Lakes

7-0

W 42-0 over Green Run

6

Colonial Forge

7-0

W 35-0 over Massaponax

7

Centreville

7-0

W 56-0 over Oakton

8

W.T. Woodson

6-0

W 18-7 over South County

9

Mount Vernon

5-1

L 18-34 to Hayfield

10

Landstown

5-2

L 7-13 to Salem-VB
Class 5 Top Ten Review:
Rank Team Record Result

1

Highland Springs

7-0

W 48-7 over Hanover

2

Stone Bridge

6-0

W 49-6 over Briar Woods

3

Broad Run

5-1

W 40-3 over Booker T. Washington

4

Indian River

6-0

W 70-3 over Hickory

5

Massaponax

6-1

L 0-35 to Colonial Forge

6

Varina

7-0

W 42-0 over Patrick Henry-Ashland

7

Mountain View

5-1

L 16-17 to Brooke Point

8

L.C. Bird

6-0

W 14-7 over Clover Hill

9

Henrico

4-1

W 45-10 over Atlee

10

Salem-VB

5-1

W 13-7 over Landstown
Class 4 Top Ten Review:
Rank Team Record Result

1

Sherando

5-1

L 45-50 to Martinsburg (WV)

2

Lake Taylor

6-0

W 47-7 over Granby

3

Dinwiddie

6-0

W 42-13 over Matoaca

4

Lafayette

4-0

W 59-14 over York

5

Eastern View

7-0

W 42-7 over Chancellor

6

Blacksburg

7-0

W 29-0 over Cave Spring

7

Jefferson Forest

6-0

W 66-43 over Amherst

8

Louisa

6-0

W 24-14 over Powhatan

9

Loudoun County

W 28-0 over Loudoun Valley

10

GW-Danville

W 37-7 over Tunstall
Class 3 Top Ten Review:
Rank Team Record Result

1

Hopewell

5-0

W 49-0 over Colonial Heights

2

Northside

7-0

W 33-7 over William Fleming

3

Phoebus

4-1

W 19-13 over Woodside; 42-6 over Bethel

4

Lord Botetourt

4-2

Idle

5

York

5-1

L 14-59 to Lafayette

6

Heritage-Lynchburg

5-1

W 28-7 over Brookville

7

Petersburg

5-1

W 36-33 over Prince George

8

Brookville

4-2

L 7-28 to Heritage-Lynchburg

9

Magna Vista

3-3

L 7-13 to Bassett

10

Spotswood

5-1

W 47-7 over Waynesboro
Class 2 Top Ten Review:
Rank Team Record Result

1

Central-Woodstock

6-0

W 35-20 over Clarke County

2

East Rockingham

6-0

Idle

3

Poquoson

4-1

L 14-16 to Tabb

4

Appomattox

5-1

W 63-14 over Chatham

5

Graham

5-1

W 50-13 over Lebanon

6

Glenvar

7-0

W 49-7 over Alleghany

7

Goochland

6-0

W 52-0 over Cumberland

8

Ridgeview

6-0

Idle

9

Union

6-1

W 42-7 over Lee High

10

Amelia

6-0

W 62-29 over Prince Edward
Class 1 Top Ten Review:
Rank Team Record Result

1

Chilhowie

6-0

Idle

2

Riverheads

5-1

W 56-17 over Wilson Memorial

3

Galax

4-2

W 38-13 over Fort Chiswell

4

Narrows

5-1

W 32-28 over Covington

5

PH-Glade Spring

7-0

W 22-8 over Holston

6

Franklin

5-1

W 27-18 over Brunswick

7

Northumberland

4-0

W 27-16 over Essex

8

Grundy

5-1

W 14-6 over Hurley

9

William Campbell

4-2

L 6-48 to Gretna

10

Colonial Beach

4-2

L 21-27 to Rappahannock


Matthew Hatfield serves as Publisher for VirginiaPreps.com, part of the Rivals.com Network, and is a regular contributor to the ACC Sports Journal. Check out Hatfield’s Twitter page for more sports related updates, and you can also read his work in the Suffolk News Herald. To contact Matthew, please e-mail hatfieldsports2k4@yahoo.com, and don’t forget to listen to him every Saturday at 10 AM on ESPN Radio 94.1.

