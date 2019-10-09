How the Top Ten Teams Fared - Week 6 for 2019
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
Westfield
|
5-0
|
W 53-3 over W.T. Woodson
|
2
|
Freedom-PW
|
5-0
|
W 49-0 over Forest Park
|
3
|
Colonial Forge
|
4-1
|
W 56-0 over Riverbend
|
4
|
Oscar Smith
|
4-1
|
W 56-14 over Western Branch
|
5
|
South County
|
5-0
|
W 54-7 over Annandale
|
6
|
Lake Braddock
|
4-1
|
W 40-12 over Oakton
|
7
|
Stonewall Jackson
|
4-1
|
W 21-7 over John Champe
|
8
|
Massaponax
|
5-1
|
W 39-2 over Brooke Point
|
9
|
Thomas Dale
|
3-2
|
L 7-44 to Hopewell
|
10
|
Ocean Lakes
|
5-1
|
W 35-30 over Green Run
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
Highland Springs
|
6-0
|
W 41-8 over Henrico
|
2
|
Stone Bridge
|
5-0
|
W 55-7 over Rock Ridge
|
3
|
Maury
|
5-0
|
W 55-14 over Hermitage
|
4
|
Manchester
|
5-0
|
W 49-21 over Huguenot
|
5
|
Salem-VB
|
5-0
|
Idle
|
6
|
Woodside
|
6-0
|
W 35-0 over Heritage-NN
|
7
|
Varina
|
5-1
|
W 56-7 over Lake Taylor
|
8
|
North Stafford
|
3-2
|
L 26-34 to North Stafford
|
9
|
Mountain View
|
6-0
|
W 34-26 over North Stafford
|
10
|
Deep Run
|
5-0
|
Idle
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
E.C. Glass
|
5-0
|
W 49-15 over GW-Danville
|
2
|
Louisa
|
5-0
|
W 35-14 over Orange
|
3
|
Broad Run
|
5-0
|
W 35-7 over Loudoun County
|
4
|
Tuscarora
|
5-1
|
W 31-13 over Stafford
|
5
|
Salem
|
5-0
|
W 41-13 over Christiansburg
|
6
|
Eastern View
|
6-0
|
W 35-7 over James Monroe
|
7
|
Lake Taylor
|
4-2
|
L 7-56 to Varina
|
8
|
Pulaski County
|
5-1
|
L 14-35 to Hidden Valley
|
9
|
GW-Danville
|
3-2
|
L 15-49 to E.C. Glass
|
10
|
Liberty-Bealeton
|
5-0
|
W 40-29 over Kettle Run
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
Lord Botetourt
|
5-0
|
W 77-0 over Staunton
|
2
|
Hopewell
|
5-0
|
W 44-7 over Thomas Dale
|
3
|
Heritage-Lynchburg
|
4-1
|
Idle
|
4
|
Phoebus
|
4-1
|
W 42-7 over Gloucester
|
5
|
Spotswood
|
5-0
|
Idle
|
6
|
York
|
5-0
|
W 10-7 over Tabb
|
7
|
Lafayette
|
4-1
|
W 55-2 over New Kent
|
8
|
Norcom
|
4-1
|
W 46-6 over Norview
|
9
|
Magna Vista
|
5-1
|
W 56-3 over Tunstall
|
10
|
Goochland
|
4-1
|
W 35-0 over Amelia
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
Radford
|
4-1
|
L 28-45 to Richlands
|
2
|
Ridgeview
|
5-0
|
Idle
|
3
|
Union
|
5-1
|
L 14-21 to Paintsville, KY
|
4
|
Gretna
|
4-1
|
W 67-20 over Nelson County
|
5
|
Graham
|
3-2
|
W 42-6 over Princeton, WV
|
6
|
Stuarts Draft
|
5-0
|
W 56-27 over Luray
|
7
|
King William
|
4-1
|
Idle
|
8
|
Luray
|
4-1
|
L 27-56 to Stuarts Draft
|
9
|
Clarke County
|
4-1
|
W 50-13 over Madison County
|
10
|
Thomas Jefferson-Rich.
|
4-1
|
Idle
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
Riverheads
|
5-0
|
W 49-21 over Skyline
|
2
|
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring
|
6-0
|
W 31-0 over Rural Retreat
|
3
|
Galax
|
4-1
|
Idle
|
4
|
Narrows
|
5-0
|
W 24-20 over Holston
|
5
|
Chilhowie
|
5-1
|
W 22-7 over Virginia High
|
6
|
Washington & Lee
|
3-2
|
L 20-21 to King George
|
7
|
Essex
|
4-1
|
Idle
|
8
|
Rappahannock
|
4-1
|
Idle
|
9
|
George Wythe
|
5-1
|
W 34-7 over Gate City
|
10
|
Northumberland
|
4-1
|
L 30-57 to Buckingham
Matthew Hatfield serves as Publisher for VirginiaPreps.com, part of the Rivals.com Network, and is a regular contributor to the ACC Sports Journal. Check out Hatfield’s Twitter page for more sports related updates, and you can also read his work in the Suffolk News Herald. To contact Matthew, please e-mail hatfieldsports2k4@yahoo.com, and don’t forget to listen to him weeknights from 6-7 PM on The 757 at 6 as well as every Saturday at 10 AM to Noon on ESPN Radio 94.1.