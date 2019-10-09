News More News
football

How the Top Ten Teams Fared - Week 6 for 2019

Matthew Hatfield • VirginiaPreps
Class 6 Top Ten Review:
Rank Team Record Result

1

Westfield

5-0

W 53-3 over W.T. Woodson

2

Freedom-PW

5-0

W 49-0 over Forest Park

3

Colonial Forge

4-1

W 56-0 over Riverbend

4

Oscar Smith

4-1

W 56-14 over Western Branch

5

South County

5-0

W 54-7 over Annandale

6

Lake Braddock

4-1

W 40-12 over Oakton

7

Stonewall Jackson

4-1

W 21-7 over John Champe

8

Massaponax

5-1

W 39-2 over Brooke Point

9

Thomas Dale

3-2

L 7-44 to Hopewell

10

Ocean Lakes

5-1

W 35-30 over Green Run
Class 5 Top Ten Review:
Rank Team Record Result

1

Highland Springs

6-0

W 41-8 over Henrico

2

Stone Bridge

5-0

W 55-7 over Rock Ridge

3

Maury

5-0

W 55-14 over Hermitage

4

Manchester

5-0

W 49-21 over Huguenot

5

Salem-VB

5-0

Idle

6

Woodside

6-0

W 35-0 over Heritage-NN

7

Varina

5-1

W 56-7 over Lake Taylor

8

North Stafford

3-2

L 26-34 to North Stafford

9

Mountain View

6-0

W 34-26 over North Stafford

10

Deep Run

5-0

Idle
Class 4 Top Ten Review:
Rank Team Record Result

1

E.C. Glass

5-0

W 49-15 over GW-Danville

2

Louisa

5-0

W 35-14 over Orange

3

Broad Run

5-0

W 35-7 over Loudoun County

4

Tuscarora

5-1

W 31-13 over Stafford

5

Salem

5-0

W 41-13 over Christiansburg

6

Eastern View

6-0

W 35-7 over James Monroe

7

Lake Taylor

4-2

L 7-56 to Varina

8

Pulaski County

5-1

L 14-35 to Hidden Valley

9

GW-Danville

3-2

L 15-49 to E.C. Glass

10

Liberty-Bealeton

5-0

W 40-29 over Kettle Run
Class 3 Top Ten Review:
Rank Team Record Result

1

Lord Botetourt

5-0

W 77-0 over Staunton

2

Hopewell

5-0

W 44-7 over Thomas Dale

3

Heritage-Lynchburg

4-1

Idle

4

Phoebus

4-1

W 42-7 over Gloucester

5

Spotswood

5-0

Idle

6

York

5-0

W 10-7 over Tabb

7

Lafayette

4-1

W 55-2 over New Kent

8

Norcom

4-1

W 46-6 over Norview

9

Magna Vista

5-1

W 56-3 over Tunstall

10

Goochland

4-1

W 35-0 over Amelia
Class 2 Top Ten Review:
Rank Team Record Result

1

Radford

4-1

L 28-45 to Richlands

2

Ridgeview

5-0

Idle

3

Union

5-1

L 14-21 to Paintsville, KY

4

Gretna

4-1

W 67-20 over Nelson County

5

Graham

3-2

W 42-6 over Princeton, WV

6

Stuarts Draft

5-0

W 56-27 over Luray

7

King William

4-1

Idle

8

Luray

4-1

L 27-56 to Stuarts Draft

9

Clarke County

4-1

W 50-13 over Madison County

10

Thomas Jefferson-Rich.

4-1

Idle
Class 1 Top Ten Review:
Rank Team Record Result

1

Riverheads

5-0

W 49-21 over Skyline

2

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring

6-0

W 31-0 over Rural Retreat

3

Galax

4-1

Idle

4

Narrows

5-0

W 24-20 over Holston

5

Chilhowie

5-1

W 22-7 over Virginia High

6

Washington & Lee

3-2

L 20-21 to King George

7

Essex

4-1

Idle

8

Rappahannock

4-1

Idle

9

George Wythe

5-1

W 34-7 over Gate City

10

Northumberland

4-1

L 30-57 to Buckingham


