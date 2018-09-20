How the Top Ten Teams Fared - Week 4
Week 4 could be summed up as Hurricane Florence Week.
The week really combines the games from last Wednesday, Thursday and Friday along with a select few of the ones pushed back to the start of this week before we turn the sheet to games from September 20 through 22 as well as some Beach District matchups on Monday that'll have significant implications.
Most of the divisions held serve, though the No. 2 team in Class 2 in East Rockingham blanked No. 1 Riverheads, two-time reigning State Champs at the Class 1 level.
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
Westfield
|
3-0
|
W 31-13 over Stonewall Jackson
|
2
|
Oscar Smith
|
3-0
|
W 37-7 over Grassfield
|
3
|
Manchester
|
3-0
|
W 62-9 over Monacan
|
4
|
Woodbridge
|
3-0
|
W 34-7 over Battlefield
|
5
|
Ocean Lakes
|
4-0
|
W 9-0 over Salem-VB
|
6
|
Colonial Forge
|
4-0
|
W 42-14 over C.D. Hylton
|
7
|
Cox
|
3-0
|
W 28-14 over Green Run
|
8
|
Centreville
|
4-0
|
W 45-14 over Forest Park
|
9
|
Thomas Dale
|
2-1
|
Idle
|
10
|
James Madison
|
3-1
|
L 21-49 to Stone Bridge
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
Highland Springs
|
4-0
|
W 42-0 over Riverbend
|
2
|
Stone Bridge
|
3-0
|
W 49-21 over Madison
|
3
|
Broad Run
|
3-1*
|
W 21-13 over John Champe
|
4
|
Indian River
|
3-0
|
W 48-2 over Great Bridge
|
5
|
Massaponax
|
4-0
|
W 42-14 over Matoaca
|
6
|
North Stafford
|
3-0
|
Idle
|
7
|
Henrico
|
2-0
|
Idle
|
8
|
Varina
|
3-0
|
W 48-0 over Hermitage
|
9
|
Salem-VB
|
3-1
|
L 0-9 to Ocean Lakes
|
10
|
Tuscarora
|
2-2
|
L 28-42 to Woodgrove
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
Sherando
|
4-0
|
W 56-14 over Loudoun Valley
|
2
|
Lake Taylor
|
3-0
|
W 49-35 over Maury
|
3
|
Dinwiddie
|
3-0
|
Idle
|
4
|
Salem
|
2-2
|
L 27-35 to Northside
|
5
|
Lafayette
|
2-0
|
Idle
|
6
|
Eastern View
|
4-0
|
W 45-0 over Brentsville District
|
7
|
King's Fork
|
3-0
|
W 30-0 over Hickory
|
8
|
E.C. Glass
|
3-0
|
Idle
|
9
|
Blacksburg
|
4-0
|
W 49-17 over Richlands
|
10
|
Jefferson Forest
|
3-0
|
Idle
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
Hopewell
|
2-0
|
Idle
|
2
|
Phoebus
|
1-0
|
Idle
|
3
|
Brookville
|
3-0
|
W 35-7 over Harrisonburg
|
4
|
Lord Botetourt
|
3-1
|
W 66-6 over Rockbridge County
|
5
|
York
|
3-0
|
W 21-14 over Tabb in OT
|
6
|
Northside
|
4-0
|
W 35-27 over Salem
|
7
|
Heritage-Lynchburg
|
2-1
|
Idle
|
8
|
Rockbridge County
|
2-2
|
L 6-66 to Lord Botetourt
|
9
|
Petersburg
|
3-0
|
W 50-21 over James Monroe
|
10
|
Magna Vista
|
1-2
|
L 12-34 to Reidsville, NC
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
Central-Woodstock
|
2-0
|
Idle
|
2
|
East Rockingham
|
4-0
|
W 28-0 over Riverheads
|
3
|
Poquoson
|
2-0
|
Idle
|
4
|
Appomattox
|
2-1
|
Idle
|
5
|
Graham
|
2-1
|
Idle
|
6
|
Glenvar
|
4-0
|
W 36-12 over Grayson County
|
7
|
Goochland
|
4-0
|
W 30-13 over Nottoway
|
8
|
Ridgeview
|
4-0
|
W 27-14 over Union
|
9
|
Union
|
3-1
|
L 14-27 t Ridgeview
|
10
|
Gretna
|
3-1
|
L 6-7 to Radford
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
Riverheads
|
2-1
|
L 0-28 to East Rockingham
|
2
|
Chilhowie
|
4-0
|
W 39-0 over George Wythe
|
3
|
Galax
|
3-1
|
W 42-0 over Rural Retreat
|
4
|
Narrows
|
3-1
|
L 7-12 to Giles
|
5
|
William Campbell
|
3-0
|
Idle
|
6
|
Franklin
|
3-0
|
Idle
|
7
|
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring
|
4-0
|
W 52-24 over Twin Springs
|
8
|
Washington & Lee
|
2-1
|
L 0-16 to Rappahannock
|
9
|
Northumberland
|
1-0
|
Idle
|
10
|
Honaker
|
3-0
|
Idle
