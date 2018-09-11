How the Top Ten Teams Fared - Week 3
For the second week in a row, a team ranked No. 1 in the state fell. Last week, it was Lord Botetourt in Class 3 being outlasted by Blacksburg. This time it was reigning three-time Class 4 State Champion Salem falling on the road to Dinwiddie, which came in ranked No. 4 in the state, in a highly anticipated battle.
Outside of that result, most all of the higher ranked teams across the six classifications were victorious as we begin to move into the middle of September . . .
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
Westfield
|
2-0
|
Idle
|
2
|
Oscar Smith
|
2-0
|
W 47-0 over Great Bridge
|
3
|
Manchester
|
2-0
|
W 49-6 over Cosby
|
4
|
Woodbridge
|
2-0
|
W 35-0 over Osbourn Park
|
5
|
Ocean Lakes
|
3-0
|
W 49-21 over Tallwood
|
6
|
Freedom-PW
|
2-1
|
L 28-42 to Lake Taylor
|
7
|
Colonial Forge
|
3-0
|
W 28-0 over Grassfield
|
8
|
Cox
|
2-0
|
W 45-0 over Granby
|
9
|
Centreville
|
3-0
|
W 26-14 over South County
|
10
|
Thomas Dale
|
2-1
|
W 37-7 over Hermitage
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
Highland Springs
|
3-0
|
W 70-0 over Meadowbrook
|
2
|
Stone Bridge
|
2-0
|
W 70-3 over Oakton
|
3
|
Broad Run
|
2-1
|
W 33-7 over Woodgrove
|
4
|
Indian River
|
2-0
|
W 41-0 over Lakeland
|
5
|
Massaponax
|
3-0
|
W 51-3 over Hanover
|
6
|
North Stafford
|
3-0
|
W 28-14 over Potomac
|
7
|
Henrico
|
2-0
|
W 59-22 over Deep Run
|
8
|
Salem-VB
|
3-0
|
W 13-7 over First Colonial
|
9
|
Varina
|
3-0
|
W 48-0 over Matoaca
|
10
|
Tuscarora
|
2-1
|
W 30-7 over T.C. Williams
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
Salem
|
2-1
|
L 20-27 to Dinwiddie
|
2
|
Sherando
|
3-0
|
W 55-6 over Broadway
|
3
|
Lake Taylor
|
2-0
|
W 42-28 over Freedom-PW
|
4
|
Dinwiddie
|
3-0
|
W 27-20 over Salem
|
5
|
GW-Danville
|
2-1
|
L 21-27 to Jefferson Forest
|
6
|
Lafayette
|
2-0
|
W 42-6 over Smithfield
|
7
|
Eastern View
|
3-0
|
W 49-14 over Orange County
|
8
|
King's Fork
|
2-0
|
W 40-0 over Western Branch
|
9
|
E.C. Glass
|
3-0
|
W 41-20 over Franklin County
|
10
|
Blacksburg
|
3-0
|
W 36-7 over Amherst
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
Hopewell
|
2-0
|
Idle
|
2
|
Phoebus
|
1-0
|
W 54-0 over Denbigh
|
3
|
Brookville
|
2-0
|
W 61-3 over Waynesboro
|
4
|
Lord Botetourt
|
2-1
|
W 35-16 over Western Albemarle
|
5
|
York
|
2-0
|
W 56-6 over Bruton
|
6
|
Northside
|
3-0
|
W 28-0 over Hidden Valley
|
7
|
James Monroe
|
1-2
|
L 0-35 to Mountain View
|
8
|
Heritage-Lynchburg
|
2-1
|
W 33-14 over Appomattox
|
9
|
Abingdon
|
2-1
|
L 14-42 to Pulaski County
|
10
|
Monticello
|
1-1
|
L 25-32 to Turner Ashby in OT
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
Central-Woodstock
|
2-0
|
Idle
|
2
|
Appomattox
|
2-1
|
L 14-33 to Heritage-Lynchburg
|
3
|
East Rockingham
|
3-0
|
W 40-17 over R.E. Lee-Staunton
|
4
|
Poquoson
|
2-0
|
W 37-0 over Jamestown
|
5
|
Graham
|
2-1
|
W 28-13 over Giles
|
6
|
Glenvar
|
3-0
|
W 41-12 over Cave Spring
|
7
|
Goochland
|
3-0
|
W 58-0 over Central-Lunenburg
|
8
|
Ridgeview
|
3-0
|
W 54-0 over Central-Wise
|
9
|
Robert E. Lee-Staunton
|
2-1
|
L 17-40 to East Rockingham
|
10
|
Union
|
3-0
|
W 34-7 over Letcher County Central (KY)
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
Riverheads
|
2-0
|
W 51-6 over Stuarts Draft
|
2
|
Chilhowie
|
3-0
|
W 51-0 over Twin Springs
|
3
|
Galax
|
2-1
|
W 30-7 over Carroll County
|
4
|
Narrows
|
3-0
|
W 48-6 over Montcalm (WV)
|
5
|
William Campbell
|
3-0
|
W 38-12 over Patrick County
|
6
|
Franklin
|
3-0
|
W 40-26 over Colonial Beach
|
7
|
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring
|
3-0
|
W 53-46 over Eastside
|
8
|
Washington & Lee
|
2-0
|
Idle
|
9
|
Essex
|
1-2
|
L 6-30 to King William
|
10
|
Northumberland
|
1-0
|
Idle
