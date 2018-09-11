For the second week in a row, a team ranked No. 1 in the state fell. Last week, it was Lord Botetourt in Class 3 being outlasted by Blacksburg. This time it was reigning three-time Class 4 State Champion Salem falling on the road to Dinwiddie, which came in ranked No. 4 in the state, in a highly anticipated battle.

Outside of that result, most all of the higher ranked teams across the six classifications were victorious as we begin to move into the middle of September . . .



