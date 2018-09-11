Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-11 23:33:40 -0500') }} football Edit

How the Top Ten Teams Fared - Week 3

Matthew Hatfield • VirginiaPreps.com
@hatfieldsports
Publisher
Matthew Hatfield has been with VirginiaPreps.com since 2004, officially taking over as Publisher in 2016. Hatfield hosts High School Sports Talk every Saturday, 10 AM to Noon, on ESPN Radio 94.1.

For the second week in a row, a team ranked No. 1 in the state fell. Last week, it was Lord Botetourt in Class 3 being outlasted by Blacksburg. This time it was reigning three-time Class 4 State Champion Salem falling on the road to Dinwiddie, which came in ranked No. 4 in the state, in a highly anticipated battle.

Outside of that result, most all of the higher ranked teams across the six classifications were victorious as we begin to move into the middle of September . . .


Class 6 Top Ten Review:
Rank Team Record Result

1

Westfield

2-0

Idle

2

Oscar Smith

2-0

W 47-0 over Great Bridge

3

Manchester

2-0

W 49-6 over Cosby

4

Woodbridge

2-0

W 35-0 over Osbourn Park

5

Ocean Lakes

3-0

W 49-21 over Tallwood

6

Freedom-PW

2-1

L 28-42 to Lake Taylor

7

Colonial Forge

3-0

W 28-0 over Grassfield

8

Cox

2-0

W 45-0 over Granby

9

Centreville

3-0

W 26-14 over South County

10

Thomas Dale

2-1

W 37-7 over Hermitage
Class 5 Top Ten Review:
Rank Team Record Result

1

Highland Springs

3-0

W 70-0 over Meadowbrook

2

Stone Bridge

2-0

W 70-3 over Oakton

3

Broad Run

2-1

W 33-7 over Woodgrove

4

Indian River

2-0

W 41-0 over Lakeland

5

Massaponax

3-0

W 51-3 over Hanover

6

North Stafford

3-0

W 28-14 over Potomac

7

Henrico

2-0

W 59-22 over Deep Run

8

Salem-VB

3-0

W 13-7 over First Colonial

9

Varina

3-0

W 48-0 over Matoaca

10

Tuscarora

2-1

W 30-7 over T.C. Williams
Class 4 Top Ten Review:
Rank Team Record Result

1

Salem

2-1

L 20-27 to Dinwiddie

2

Sherando

3-0

W 55-6 over Broadway

3

Lake Taylor

2-0

W 42-28 over Freedom-PW

4

Dinwiddie

3-0

W 27-20 over Salem

5

GW-Danville

2-1

L 21-27 to Jefferson Forest

6

Lafayette

2-0

W 42-6 over Smithfield

7

Eastern View

3-0

W 49-14 over Orange County

8

King's Fork

2-0

W 40-0 over Western Branch

9

E.C. Glass

3-0

W 41-20 over Franklin County

10

Blacksburg

3-0

W 36-7 over Amherst
Class 3 Top Ten Review:
Rank Team Record Result

1

Hopewell

2-0

Idle

2

Phoebus

1-0

W 54-0 over Denbigh

3

Brookville

2-0

W 61-3 over Waynesboro

4

Lord Botetourt

2-1

W 35-16 over Western Albemarle

5

York

2-0

W 56-6 over Bruton

6

Northside

3-0

W 28-0 over Hidden Valley

7

James Monroe

1-2

L 0-35 to Mountain View

8

Heritage-Lynchburg

2-1

W 33-14 over Appomattox

9

Abingdon

2-1

L 14-42 to Pulaski County

10

Monticello

1-1

L 25-32 to Turner Ashby in OT
Class 2 Top Ten Review:
Rank Team Record Result

1

Central-Woodstock

2-0

Idle

2

Appomattox

2-1

L 14-33 to Heritage-Lynchburg

3

East Rockingham

3-0

W 40-17 over R.E. Lee-Staunton

4

Poquoson

2-0

W 37-0 over Jamestown

5

Graham

2-1

W 28-13 over Giles

6

Glenvar

3-0

W 41-12 over Cave Spring

7

Goochland

3-0

W 58-0 over Central-Lunenburg

8

Ridgeview

3-0

W 54-0 over Central-Wise

9

Robert E. Lee-Staunton

2-1

L 17-40 to East Rockingham

10

Union

3-0

W 34-7 over Letcher County Central (KY)
Class 1 Top Ten Review:
Rank Team Record Result

1

Riverheads

2-0

W 51-6 over Stuarts Draft

2

Chilhowie

3-0

W 51-0 over Twin Springs

3

Galax

2-1

W 30-7 over Carroll County

4

Narrows

3-0

W 48-6 over Montcalm (WV)

5

William Campbell

3-0

W 38-12 over Patrick County

6

Franklin

3-0

W 40-26 over Colonial Beach

7

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring

3-0

W 53-46 over Eastside

8

Washington & Lee

2-0

Idle

9

Essex

1-2

L 6-30 to King William

10

Northumberland

1-0

Idle


Matthew Hatfield serves as Publisher for VirginiaPreps.com, part of the Rivals.com Network, and is a regular contributor to the ACC Sports Journal. Check out Hatfield’s Twitter page for more sports related updates, and you can also read his work in the Suffolk News Herald. To contact Matthew, please e-mail hatfieldsports2k4@yahoo.com, and don’t forget to listen to him every Saturday at 10 AM on ESPN Radio 94.1.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}