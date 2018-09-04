How the Top Ten Teams Fared - Week 2
Mother Nature caused numerous postponements and re-scheduled games around the state of Virginia. Yet, Week 2 is now in the books. Check out how the teams around Virginia in our Top Ten rankings for VHSL football - Class 6 through Class 1 - did as the calendar changed from August to September...
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
Westfield
|
2-0
|
W 24-12 over South County
|
2
|
Oscar Smith
|
1-0
|
Idle
|
3
|
Manchester
|
1-0
|
W 75-0 over Riverbend
|
4
|
Woodbridge
|
1-0
|
W 61-0 over Osbourn
|
5
|
Thomas Dale
|
1-1
|
L 20-36 to L.C. Bird
|
6
|
Ocean Lakes
|
2-0
|
W 28-0 over First Colonial
|
7
|
Freedom-PW
|
2-0
|
W 34-19 over Stonewall Jackson
|
8
|
Colonial Forge
|
2-0
|
W 45-7 over Albemarle
|
9
|
Cox
|
1-0
|
Idle
|
10
|
Centreville
|
2-0
|
W 14-0 over John Champe
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
Highland Springs
|
2-0
|
W 36-6 over Woodside
|
2
|
Stone Bridge
|
1-0
|
W 42-6 over Loudoun Valley
|
3
|
Broad Run
|
1-1 *
|
W 23-7 over Tuscarora
|
4
|
Indian River
|
1-0
|
W 53-26 over Norview
|
5
|
Tuscarora
|
1-1
|
L 7-23 to Broad Run
|
6
|
Massaponax
|
2-0
|
W 27-6 over Woodgrove
|
7
|
North Stafford
|
2-0
|
W 55-14 over Briar Woods
|
8
|
Henrico
|
1-0
|
W 68-0 over Hermitage
|
9
|
Nansemond River
|
0-1
|
L 15-16 to Maury
|
10
|
Salem-VB
|
2-0
|
W 19-6 over Princess Anne
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
Salem
|
2-0
|
W 17-3 over Franklin County
|
2
|
Sherando
|
2-0
|
W 42-6 over Jefferson (WV)
|
3
|
Lake Taylor
|
1-0
|
W 50-15 over Western Branch
|
4
|
Dinwiddie
|
2-0
|
W 57-24 over Smithfield
|
5
|
GW-Danville
|
2-0
|
W 56-7 over Amherst
|
6
|
Lafayette
|
1-0
|
W 49-12 over Norcom
|
7
|
Eastern View
|
2-0
|
W 66-14 over Turner Ashby
|
8
|
King's Fork
|
1-0
|
Idle
|
9
|
Woodgrove
|
1-1
|
L 6-27 to Massaponax
|
10
|
E.C. Glass
|
2-0
|
W 45-0 over Halifax County
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
Lord Botetourt
|
1-1
|
L 35-45 to Blacksburg
|
2
|
Hopewell
|
2-0
|
W 41-0 over Tabb
|
3
|
Phoebus
|
0-0
|
Game vs. Heritage-NN Suspended due to weather
|
4
|
Heritage-Lynchburg
|
1-1
|
L 26-61 to Northside
|
5
|
Brookville
|
1-0
|
W 52-0 over Patrick Henry-Roanoke
|
6
|
York
|
1-0
|
W 39-16 over Gloucester
|
7
|
Magna Vista
|
1-1
|
L 18-30 to Jefferson Forest
|
8
|
Norcom
|
0-1
|
L 12-49 to Lafayette
|
9
|
Northside
|
2-0
|
W 61-26 over Northside
|
10
|
James Monroe
|
1-1
|
W 45-20 over Charlottesville
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
Central-Woodstock
|
2-0
|
W 42-0 over Stonewall-Quicksburg
|
2
|
Appomattox
|
2-0
|
W 35-7 over Rustburg
|
3
|
East Rockingham
|
2-0
|
W 48-13 over Madison County
|
4
|
Poquoson
|
1-0
|
Idle
|
5
|
Graham
|
1-1
|
W 41-19 over Tazewell
|
6
|
Glenvar
|
2-0
|
W 28-14 over Covington
|
7
|
Goochland
|
2-0
|
W 38-7 over Fork Union Prep
|
8
|
Robert E. Lee-Staunton
|
2-0
|
W 40-35 over Rockbridge County
|
9
|
Richlands
|
1-1
|
L 28-42 to Union
|
10
|
Ridgeview
|
2-0
|
W 49-0 over Shelby Valley (KY)
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
Riverheads
|
1-0
|
W 49-6 over Bath County
|
2
|
Chilhowie
|
2-0
|
W 49-14 over J.I. Burton
|
3
|
Essex
|
1-1
|
L 22-40 to Franklin
|
4
|
Galax
|
1-1
|
W 41-21 over Radford
|
5
|
Narrows
|
2-0
|
W 36-6 over Bland County
|
6
|
William Campbell
|
2-0
|
W 41-21 over Central-Lunenburg
|
7
|
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring
|
2-0
|
W 48-13 over Rye Cove
|
8
|
Washington & Lee
|
2-0
|
W 71-6 over Mathews
|
9
|
Franklin
|
2-0
|
W 40-22 over Essex
|
10
|
Northumberland
|
1-0
|
Game vs. Northampton Suspended
