How the Top Ten Teams Fared - Week 2

Matthew Hatfield • VirginiaPreps.com
Matthew Hatfield has been with VirginiaPreps.com since 2004, officially taking over as Publisher in 2016. Hatfield hosts High School Sports Talk every Saturday, 10 AM to Noon, on ESPN Radio 94.1.

Mother Nature caused numerous postponements and re-scheduled games around the state of Virginia. Yet, Week 2 is now in the books. Check out how the teams around Virginia in our Top Ten rankings for VHSL football - Class 6 through Class 1 - did as the calendar changed from August to September...


Class 6 Top Ten Review:
Rank Team Record Result

1

Westfield

2-0

W 24-12 over South County

2

Oscar Smith

1-0

Idle

3

Manchester

1-0

W 75-0 over Riverbend

4

Woodbridge

1-0

W 61-0 over Osbourn

5

Thomas Dale

1-1

L 20-36 to L.C. Bird

6

Ocean Lakes

2-0

W 28-0 over First Colonial

7

Freedom-PW

2-0

W 34-19 over Stonewall Jackson

8

Colonial Forge

2-0

W 45-7 over Albemarle

9

Cox

1-0

Idle

10

Centreville

2-0

W 14-0 over John Champe
Class 5 Top Ten Review:
Rank Team Record Result

1

Highland Springs

2-0

W 36-6 over Woodside

2

Stone Bridge

1-0

W 42-6 over Loudoun Valley

3

Broad Run

1-1 *

W 23-7 over Tuscarora

4

Indian River

1-0

W 53-26 over Norview

5

Tuscarora

1-1

L 7-23 to Broad Run

6

Massaponax

2-0

W 27-6 over Woodgrove

7

North Stafford

2-0

W 55-14 over Briar Woods

8

Henrico

1-0

W 68-0 over Hermitage

9

Nansemond River

0-1

L 15-16 to Maury

10

Salem-VB

2-0

W 19-6 over Princess Anne
* Broad Run's win over Potomac Falls in the opener has been ruled a forfeit due to an ineligible player.
Class 4 Top Ten Review:
Rank Team Record Result

1

Salem

2-0

W 17-3 over Franklin County

2

Sherando

2-0

W 42-6 over Jefferson (WV)

3

Lake Taylor

1-0

W 50-15 over Western Branch

4

Dinwiddie

2-0

W 57-24 over Smithfield

5

GW-Danville

2-0

W 56-7 over Amherst

6

Lafayette

1-0

W 49-12 over Norcom

7

Eastern View

2-0

W 66-14 over Turner Ashby

8

King's Fork

1-0

Idle

9

Woodgrove

1-1

L 6-27 to Massaponax

10

E.C. Glass

2-0

W 45-0 over Halifax County
Class 3 Top Ten Review:
Rank Team Record Result

1

Lord Botetourt

1-1

L 35-45 to Blacksburg

2

Hopewell

2-0

W 41-0 over Tabb

3

Phoebus

0-0

Game vs. Heritage-NN Suspended due to weather

4

Heritage-Lynchburg

1-1

L 26-61 to Northside

5

Brookville

1-0

W 52-0 over Patrick Henry-Roanoke

6

York

1-0

W 39-16 over Gloucester

7

Magna Vista

1-1

L 18-30 to Jefferson Forest

8

Norcom

0-1

L 12-49 to Lafayette

9

Northside

2-0

W 61-26 over Northside

10

James Monroe

1-1

W 45-20 over Charlottesville
Class 2 Top Ten Review:
Rank Team Record Result

1

Central-Woodstock

2-0

W 42-0 over Stonewall-Quicksburg

2

Appomattox

2-0

W 35-7 over Rustburg

3

East Rockingham

2-0

W 48-13 over Madison County

4

Poquoson

1-0

Idle

5

Graham

1-1

W 41-19 over Tazewell

6

Glenvar

2-0

W 28-14 over Covington

7

Goochland

2-0

W 38-7 over Fork Union Prep

8

Robert E. Lee-Staunton

2-0

W 40-35 over Rockbridge County

9

Richlands

1-1

L 28-42 to Union

10

Ridgeview

2-0

W 49-0 over Shelby Valley (KY)
Class 1 Top Ten Review:
Rank Team Record Result

1

Riverheads

1-0

W 49-6 over Bath County

2

Chilhowie

2-0

W 49-14 over J.I. Burton

3

Essex

1-1

L 22-40 to Franklin

4

Galax

1-1

W 41-21 over Radford

5

Narrows

2-0

W 36-6 over Bland County

6

William Campbell

2-0

W 41-21 over Central-Lunenburg

7

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring

2-0

W 48-13 over Rye Cove

8

Washington & Lee

2-0

W 71-6 over Mathews

9

Franklin

2-0

W 40-22 over Essex

10

Northumberland

1-0

Game vs. Northampton Suspended


Matthew Hatfield serves as Publisher for VirginiaPreps.com, part of the Rivals.com Network, and is a regular contributor to the ACC Sports Journal. Check out Hatfield’s Twitter page for more sports related updates, and you can also read his work in the Suffolk News Herald. To contact Matthew, please e-mail hatfieldsports2k4@yahoo.com, and don’t forget to listen to him every Saturday at 10 AM on ESPN Radio 94.1.

