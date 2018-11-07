How the Top Ten Teams Fared - Week 11
Let's review how the teams in our Top Ten Rankings across the six classifications in Virginia fared during the final week of the regular season on the gridiron...
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
Westfield
|
10-0
|
W 29-13 over Chantilly
|
2
|
Manchester
|
10-0
|
W 71-0 over George Wythe
|
3
|
Ocean Lakes
|
10-0
|
Idle
|
4
|
Colonial Forge
|
10-0
|
W 17-14 over North Stafford
|
5
|
Oscar Smith
|
9-1
|
W 49-10 over King's Fork
|
6
|
Freedom-PW
|
9-1
|
W 50-7 over Colgan
|
7
|
Centreville
|
8-2
|
L 0-14 to Madison
|
8
|
Hayfield
|
9-1
|
W 39-14 over Oakton
|
9
|
Thomas Dale
|
8-2
|
W 28-20 over Prince George
|
10
|
Madison
|
8-2
|
W 14-0 over Centreville
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
Highland Springs
|
10-0
|
W 33-12 over Varina
|
2
|
Indian River
|
10-0
|
W 45-0 over Western Branch
|
3
|
Broad Run
|
9-1
|
W 26-20 over Stone Bridge
|
4
|
Stone Bridge
|
8-2
|
L 20-26 to Broad Run
|
5
|
Henrico
|
8-1
|
W 44-0 over Armstrong
|
6
|
Varina
|
8-2
|
L 12-33 to Highland Springs
|
7
|
Massaponax
|
9-1
|
W 24-14 over Mountain View
|
8
|
Maury
|
9-1
|
W 54-0 over Granby
|
9
|
North Stafford
|
7-2
|
L 14-17 to Colonial Forge
|
10
|
Salem-VB
|
8-2
|
W 28-0 over Green Run
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
Sherando
|
9-1
|
W 41-14 over Millbrook
|
2
|
Lafayette
|
9-0
|
W 76-7 over Grafton
|
3
|
Eastern View
|
10-0
|
W 55-0 over King George
|
4
|
Blacksburg
|
10-0
|
W 35-0 over Christiansburg
|
5
|
Dinwiddie
|
9-1
|
W 35-0 over Colonial Heights
|
6
|
Lake Taylor
|
9-1
|
W 42-0 over Booker T. Washington
|
7
|
Louisa
|
10-0
|
W 35-7 over Fluvanna
|
8
|
E.C. Glass
|
9-1
|
W 42-13 over Amherst
|
9
|
Salem
|
7-3
|
W 21-10 over Pulaski County
|
10
|
Woodgrove
|
7-2
|
W 35-10 over Loudoun Valley
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
Phoebus
|
9-1
|
W 43-0 over Menchville
|
2
|
Hopewell
|
8-1
|
W 61-7 over Meadowbrook
|
3
|
Lord Botetourt
|
8-2
|
W 68-26 over William Fleming
|
4
|
Northside
|
9-1
|
W 28-14 over William Byrd
|
5
|
Heritage-Lynchburg
|
9-1
|
W 59-48 over Jefferson Forest
|
6
|
Spotswood
|
9-1
|
W 10-3 over Fort Defiance
|
7
|
Western Albemarle
|
8-2
|
W 35-10 over Albemarle
|
8
|
Booker T. Washington
|
6-4
|
L 0-42 to Lake Taylor
|
9
|
Abingdon
|
8-2
|
W 26-8 over Lee
|
10
|
Brookville
|
7-3
|
W 23-6 over Liberty Christian
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
East Rockingham
|
10-0
|
W 56-19 over Luray
|
2
|
Appomattox
|
9-1
|
W 52-0 over Altavista
|
3
|
Graham
|
9-1
|
W 25-12 over Marion
|
4
|
Glenvar
|
9-1
|
L 7-17 to Radford
|
5
|
Goochland
|
10-0
|
W 17-12 over Amelia
|
6
|
Central-Woodstock
|
9-1
|
W 55-14 over Strasburg
|
7
|
Ridgeview
|
9-1
|
W 58-13 over Honaker
|
8
|
Amelia
|
9-1
|
L 12-17 to Goochland
|
9
|
Poquoson
|
7-3
|
L 10-13 to York
|
10
|
Radford
|
9-1
|
W 17-7 over Glenvar
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
Chilhowie
|
10-0
|
W 52-0 over Holston
|
2
|
Riverheads
|
9-1
|
W 56-0 over Page County
|
3
|
Galax
|
8-2
|
W 34-16 over Grayson County
|
4
|
Narrows
|
8-2
|
L 34-35 to Parry McCluer
|
5
|
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring
|
9-1
|
W 43-0 over Northwood
|
6
|
Franklin
|
9-1
|
W 13-12 over Southampton
|
7
|
Rappahannock
|
7-3
|
L 20-34 to Essex
|
8
|
J.I. Burton
|
8-2
|
W 42-0 over Thomas Walker
|
9
|
Northumberland
|
9-1
|
W 43-16 over Lancaster
|
10
|
Essex
|
7-3
|
W 34-20 over Rappahannock
Matthew Hatfield serves as Publisher for VirginiaPreps.com, part of the Rivals.com Network, and is a regular contributor to the ACC Sports Journal. Check out Hatfield’s Twitter page for more sports related updates, and you can also read his work in the Suffolk News Herald. To contact Matthew, please e-mail hatfieldsports2k4@yahoo.com, and don’t forget to listen to him every Saturday at 10 AM on ESPN Radio 94.1.