How the Top Ten Teams Fared - Week 11

Matthew Hatfield • VirginiaPreps.com
Let's review how the teams in our Top Ten Rankings across the six classifications in Virginia fared during the final week of the regular season on the gridiron...



Class 6 Top Ten Review:
Rank Team Record Result

1

Westfield

10-0

W 29-13 over Chantilly

2

Manchester

10-0

W 71-0 over George Wythe

3

Ocean Lakes

10-0

Idle

4

Colonial Forge

10-0

W 17-14 over North Stafford

5

Oscar Smith

9-1

W 49-10 over King's Fork

6

Freedom-PW

9-1

W 50-7 over Colgan

7

Centreville

8-2

L 0-14 to Madison

8

Hayfield

9-1

W 39-14 over Oakton

9

Thomas Dale

8-2

W 28-20 over Prince George

10

Madison

8-2

W 14-0 over Centreville
Class 5 Top Ten Review:
Rank Team Record Result

1

Highland Springs

10-0

W 33-12 over Varina

2

Indian River

10-0

W 45-0 over Western Branch

3

Broad Run

9-1

W 26-20 over Stone Bridge

4

Stone Bridge

8-2

L 20-26 to Broad Run

5

Henrico

8-1

W 44-0 over Armstrong

6

Varina

8-2

L 12-33 to Highland Springs

7

Massaponax

9-1

W 24-14 over Mountain View

8

Maury

9-1

W 54-0 over Granby

9

North Stafford

7-2

L 14-17 to Colonial Forge

10

Salem-VB

8-2

W 28-0 over Green Run
Class 4 Top Ten Review:
Rank Team Record Result

1

Sherando

9-1

W 41-14 over Millbrook

2

Lafayette

9-0

W 76-7 over Grafton

3

Eastern View

10-0

W 55-0 over King George

4

Blacksburg

10-0

W 35-0 over Christiansburg

5

Dinwiddie

9-1

W 35-0 over Colonial Heights

6

Lake Taylor

9-1

W 42-0 over Booker T. Washington

7

Louisa

10-0

W 35-7 over Fluvanna

8

E.C. Glass

9-1

W 42-13 over Amherst

9

Salem

7-3

W 21-10 over Pulaski County

10

Woodgrove

7-2

W 35-10 over Loudoun Valley
Class 3 Top Ten Review:
Rank Team Record Result

1

Phoebus

9-1

W 43-0 over Menchville

2

Hopewell

8-1

W 61-7 over Meadowbrook

3

Lord Botetourt

8-2

W 68-26 over William Fleming

4

Northside

9-1

W 28-14 over William Byrd

5

Heritage-Lynchburg

9-1

W 59-48 over Jefferson Forest

6

Spotswood

9-1

W 10-3 over Fort Defiance

7

Western Albemarle

8-2

W 35-10 over Albemarle

8

Booker T. Washington

6-4

L 0-42 to Lake Taylor

9

Abingdon

8-2

W 26-8 over Lee

10

Brookville

7-3

W 23-6 over Liberty Christian
Class 2 Top Ten Review:
Rank Team Record Result

1

East Rockingham

10-0

W 56-19 over Luray

2

Appomattox

9-1

W 52-0 over Altavista

3

Graham

9-1

W 25-12 over Marion

4

Glenvar

9-1

L 7-17 to Radford

5

Goochland

10-0

W 17-12 over Amelia

6

Central-Woodstock

9-1

W 55-14 over Strasburg

7

Ridgeview

9-1

W 58-13 over Honaker

8

Amelia

9-1

L 12-17 to Goochland

9

Poquoson

7-3

L 10-13 to York

10

Radford

9-1

W 17-7 over Glenvar
Class 1 Top Ten Review:
Rank Team Record Result

1

Chilhowie

10-0

W 52-0 over Holston

2

Riverheads

9-1

W 56-0 over Page County

3

Galax

8-2

W 34-16 over Grayson County

4

Narrows

8-2

L 34-35 to Parry McCluer

5

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring

9-1

W 43-0 over Northwood

6

Franklin

9-1

W 13-12 over Southampton

7

Rappahannock

7-3

L 20-34 to Essex

8

J.I. Burton

8-2

W 42-0 over Thomas Walker

9

Northumberland

9-1

W 43-16 over Lancaster

10

Essex

7-3

W 34-20 over Rappahannock


