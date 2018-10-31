Ticker
How the Top Ten Teams Fared - Week 10

Let's review how the teams in our Top Ten Rankings across the six classifications in Virginia fared this past week on the gridiron...


Class 6 Top Ten Review:
Rank Team Record Result

1

Westfield

9-0

W 57-0 over West Potomac

2

Manchester

9-0

W 70-0 over Hermitage

3

Ocean Lakes

10-0

W 42-0 over Princess Anne

4

Colonial Forge

9-0

W 41-6 over Mountain View

5

Oscar Smith

8-1

W 38-0 over Western Branch

6

Freedom-PW

8-1

W 27-0 over Gar-Field

7

Centreville

8-1

W 49-14 over Chantilly

8

Hayfield

8-1

W 53-14 over Annandale

9

Cox

7-2

L 22-24 to Salem-VB

10

Thomas Dale

7-2

W 30-10 over Granby
Class 5 Top Ten Review:
Rank Team Record Result

1

Highland Springs

9-0

W 51-0 over PH-Ashland

2

Indian River

9-0

W 49-0 over Grassfield

3

Broad Run

8-1

W 20-0 over Briar Woods

4

Stone Bridge

8-1

W 41-0 over Freedom-South Riding

5

Henrico

7-1

W 61-6 over Lee-Davis

6

Varina

8-1

W 35-0 over Atlee

7

Massaponax

8-1

Idle

8

Maury

8-1

Idle

9

North Stafford

7-1

W 42-6 over Riverbend

10

Tuscarora

6-3

L 27-28 to John Champe in OT
Class 4 Top Ten Review:
Rank Team Record Result

1

Sherando

8-1

W 49-6 over Fauquier

2

Dinwiddie

8-1

L 0-7 to Hopewell

3

Lafayette

8-0

W 13-3 over Poquoson

4

Eastern View

9-0

W 49-7 over James Monroe

5

Blacksburg

9-0

Idle

6

Lake Taylor

8-1

W 65-20 over Churchland

7

Louisa

9-0

W 48-12 over Charlottesville

8

Loudoun County

7-1

L 6-27 to Woodgrove

9

E.C. Glass

8-1

W 35-0 over Liberty Christian

10

Salem

6-3

W 49-14 over Hidden Valley
Class 3 Top Ten Review:
Rank Team Record Result

1

Phoebus

8-1

W 38-14 over Kecoughtan; W 35-12 over Heritage-NN

2

Hopewell

7-1

W 7-0 over Dinwiddie

3

Lord Botetourt

7-2

W 34-16 over William Byrd

4

Northside

8-1

Idle

5

Heritage-Lynchburg

8-1

W 54-28 over Amherst County

6

Spotswood

8-1

W 28-13 over Harrisonburg

7

Brookville

6-3

L 21-27 to Liberty-Bedford

8

Western Albemarle

7-2

W 21-7 over Fluvanna

9

Booker T. Washington

6-3

Idle

10

York

6-3

L 35-42 to New Kent
Class 2 Top Ten Review:
Rank Team Record Result

1

Central-Woodstock

8-1

L 19-35 to Riverheads

2

East Rockingham

9-0

W 54-14 over Wilson Memorial

3

Appomattox

8-1

W 24-0 over Colonial Heights

4

Graham

8-1

W 41-10 over Fort Chiswell

5

Glenvar

9-0

Idle

6

Goochland

9-0

W 38-8 over Prince Edward

7

Poquoson

7-2

L 3-13 to Lafayette

8

Ridgeview

8-1

W 47-14 over Pike County (KY)

9

Union

7-2

L 17-35 to Abingdon

10

Amelia

9-0

W 46-0 over Nottoway; W 52-14 over Randolph-Henry
Class 1 Top Ten Review:
Rank Team Record Result

1

Chilhowie

9-0

W 46-23 over PH-Glade Spring

2

Riverheads

8-1

W 35-19 over Central-Woodstock

3

Galax

7-2

W 61-7 over Bland County

4

Narrows

8-1

W 49-6 over Bath County

5

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring

8-1

L 23-46 to Chilhowie

6

Franklin

8-1

W 33-8 over Windsor

7

Northumberland

8-1

L 8-28 to Rappahannock; W 28-6 over Northampton

8

Rappahannock

8-1

W 28-8 over Northumberland

9

West Point

6-2

L 6-16 to King William

10

J.I. Burton

7-2

W 41-0 over Rye Cove


