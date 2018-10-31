How the Top Ten Teams Fared - Week 10
Let's review how the teams in our Top Ten Rankings across the six classifications in Virginia fared this past week on the gridiron...
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
Westfield
|
9-0
|
W 57-0 over West Potomac
|
2
|
Manchester
|
9-0
|
W 70-0 over Hermitage
|
3
|
Ocean Lakes
|
10-0
|
W 42-0 over Princess Anne
|
4
|
Colonial Forge
|
9-0
|
W 41-6 over Mountain View
|
5
|
Oscar Smith
|
8-1
|
W 38-0 over Western Branch
|
6
|
Freedom-PW
|
8-1
|
W 27-0 over Gar-Field
|
7
|
Centreville
|
8-1
|
W 49-14 over Chantilly
|
8
|
Hayfield
|
8-1
|
W 53-14 over Annandale
|
9
|
Cox
|
7-2
|
L 22-24 to Salem-VB
|
10
|
Thomas Dale
|
7-2
|
W 30-10 over Granby
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
Highland Springs
|
9-0
|
W 51-0 over PH-Ashland
|
2
|
Indian River
|
9-0
|
W 49-0 over Grassfield
|
3
|
Broad Run
|
8-1
|
W 20-0 over Briar Woods
|
4
|
Stone Bridge
|
8-1
|
W 41-0 over Freedom-South Riding
|
5
|
Henrico
|
7-1
|
W 61-6 over Lee-Davis
|
6
|
Varina
|
8-1
|
W 35-0 over Atlee
|
7
|
Massaponax
|
8-1
|
Idle
|
8
|
Maury
|
8-1
|
Idle
|
9
|
North Stafford
|
7-1
|
W 42-6 over Riverbend
|
10
|
Tuscarora
|
6-3
|
L 27-28 to John Champe in OT
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
Sherando
|
8-1
|
W 49-6 over Fauquier
|
2
|
Dinwiddie
|
8-1
|
L 0-7 to Hopewell
|
3
|
Lafayette
|
8-0
|
W 13-3 over Poquoson
|
4
|
Eastern View
|
9-0
|
W 49-7 over James Monroe
|
5
|
Blacksburg
|
9-0
|
Idle
|
6
|
Lake Taylor
|
8-1
|
W 65-20 over Churchland
|
7
|
Louisa
|
9-0
|
W 48-12 over Charlottesville
|
8
|
Loudoun County
|
7-1
|
L 6-27 to Woodgrove
|
9
|
E.C. Glass
|
8-1
|
W 35-0 over Liberty Christian
|
10
|
Salem
|
6-3
|
W 49-14 over Hidden Valley
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
Phoebus
|
8-1
|
W 38-14 over Kecoughtan; W 35-12 over Heritage-NN
|
2
|
Hopewell
|
7-1
|
W 7-0 over Dinwiddie
|
3
|
Lord Botetourt
|
7-2
|
W 34-16 over William Byrd
|
4
|
Northside
|
8-1
|
Idle
|
5
|
Heritage-Lynchburg
|
8-1
|
W 54-28 over Amherst County
|
6
|
Spotswood
|
8-1
|
W 28-13 over Harrisonburg
|
7
|
Brookville
|
6-3
|
L 21-27 to Liberty-Bedford
|
8
|
Western Albemarle
|
7-2
|
W 21-7 over Fluvanna
|
9
|
Booker T. Washington
|
6-3
|
Idle
|
10
|
York
|
6-3
|
L 35-42 to New Kent
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
Central-Woodstock
|
8-1
|
L 19-35 to Riverheads
|
2
|
East Rockingham
|
9-0
|
W 54-14 over Wilson Memorial
|
3
|
Appomattox
|
8-1
|
W 24-0 over Colonial Heights
|
4
|
Graham
|
8-1
|
W 41-10 over Fort Chiswell
|
5
|
Glenvar
|
9-0
|
Idle
|
6
|
Goochland
|
9-0
|
W 38-8 over Prince Edward
|
7
|
Poquoson
|
7-2
|
L 3-13 to Lafayette
|
8
|
Ridgeview
|
8-1
|
W 47-14 over Pike County (KY)
|
9
|
Union
|
7-2
|
L 17-35 to Abingdon
|
10
|
Amelia
|
9-0
|
W 46-0 over Nottoway; W 52-14 over Randolph-Henry
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
Chilhowie
|
9-0
|
W 46-23 over PH-Glade Spring
|
2
|
Riverheads
|
8-1
|
W 35-19 over Central-Woodstock
|
3
|
Galax
|
7-2
|
W 61-7 over Bland County
|
4
|
Narrows
|
8-1
|
W 49-6 over Bath County
|
5
|
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring
|
8-1
|
L 23-46 to Chilhowie
|
6
|
Franklin
|
8-1
|
W 33-8 over Windsor
|
7
|
Northumberland
|
8-1
|
L 8-28 to Rappahannock; W 28-6 over Northampton
|
8
|
Rappahannock
|
8-1
|
W 28-8 over Northumberland
|
9
|
West Point
|
6-2
|
L 6-16 to King William
|
10
|
J.I. Burton
|
7-2
|
W 41-0 over Rye Cove
Matthew Hatfield serves as Publisher for VirginiaPreps.com, part of the Rivals.com Network, and is a regular contributor to the ACC Sports Journal. Check out Hatfield’s Twitter page for more sports related updates, and you can also read his work in the Suffolk News Herald. To contact Matthew, please e-mail hatfieldsports2k4@yahoo.com, and don’t forget to listen to him every Saturday at 10 AM on ESPN Radio 94.1.