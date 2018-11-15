Ticker
How the Top Ten Teams Fared - Opening Playoff Round

Matthew Hatfield • VirginiaPreps.com
Let's review how the teams in our Top Ten Rankings across the six classifications in Virginia fared during the opening round of postseason play . . .


Class 6 Top Ten Review:
Rank Team Record Result

1

Westfield

11-0

W 49-6 over Yorktown

2

Manchester

11-0

W 49-0 over James River

3

Ocean Lakes

11-0

W 34-18 over Kellam

4

Colonial Forge

10-0

Idle

5

Oscar Smith

10-1

W 49-0 over Tallwood

6

Freedom-PW

10-1

W 42-7 over C.D. Hylton

7

Hayfield

10-1

W 33-22 over Mount Vernon

8

Madison

9-2

W 35-7 over Patriot

9

Thomas Dale

9-2

W 7-0 over Cosby

10

W.T. Woodson

10-1

W 29-14 over James Robinson
Class 5 Top Ten Review:
Rank Team Record Result

1

Highland Springs

11-0

W 42-0 over Deep Run

2

Indian River

11-0

W 44-0 over Norview

3

Broad Run

10-1

W 57-24 over Edison

4

Henrico

9-1

W 28-13 over Varina

5

Stone Bridge

9-2

W 56-12 over R.E. Lee-Springfield

6

Massaponax

10-1

W 62-14 over Albemarle

7

Varina

8-3

L 13-28 to Henrico

8

Maury

10-1

W 48-14 over Warwick

9

North Stafford

8-2

W 60-19 over Halifax County

10

Salem-VB

9-2

W 34-10 over Gloucester
Class 4 Top Ten Review:
Rank Team Record Result

1

Sherando

9-1

Idle

2

Lafayette

10-0

W 56-12 over Churchland

3

Eastern View

11-0

W 40-3 over Midlothian

4

Blacksburg

11-0

W 43-6 over Liberty Christian

5

Dinwiddie

10-1

W 26-18 over Courtland

6

Lake Taylor

10-1

W 63-21 over Smithfield

7

Louisa

11-0

W 36-3 over Huguenot

8

E.C. Glass

10-1

W 28-21 over William Byrd

9

Salem

7-4

L 33-35 to Jefferson Forest

10

Woodgrove

7-2

Idle
Class 3 Top Ten Review:
Rank Team Record Result

1

Phoebus

10-1

W 28-16 over New Kent

2

Hopewell

9-1

W 54-12 over Petersburg

3

Lord Botetourt

9-2

W 62-6 over Christiansburg

4

Northside

10-1

W 56-16 over Cave Spring

5

Heritage-Lynchburg

10-1

W 34-13 over Rustburg

6

Spotswood

9-2

L 38-40 to Liberty-Bedford

7

Western Albemarle

9-2

W 33-17 over Rockbridge County

8

Abingdon

9-2

W 20-0 over Hidden Valley

9

Brookville

8-3

W 16-6 over Fluvanna

10

Norcom

7-4

W 14-0 over Booker T. Washington
Class 2 Top Ten Review:
Rank Team Record Result

1

East Rockingham

11-0

W 46-13 over Wilson Memorial

2

Appomattox

10-1

W 35-6 over Giles

3

Graham

10-1

W 42-18 over Virginia High

4

Goochland

11-0

W 26-8 over Brunswick

5

Central-Woodstock

10-1

W 28-6 over Strasburg

6

Ridgeview

10-1

W 49-14 over Central-Wise

7

Radford

10-1

W 22-0 over Fort Chiswell

8

Glenvar

10-1

W 41-0 over Buckingham

9

Amelia

10-1

W 46-0 over Arcadia

10

Poquoson

8-3

W 44-6 over Nottoway
Class 1 Top Ten Review:
Rank Team Record Result

1

Chilhowie

11-0

W 49-0 over Eastside

2

Riverheads

9-1

Idle

3

Galax

9-2

W 55-8 over Eastern Montgomery

4

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring

10-1

W 47-7 over Honaker

5

Franklin

9-2

L 19-42 to Washington & Lee

6

Narrows

9-2

W 18-7 over Auburn

7

J.I. Burton

9-2

W 30-6 over Holston

8

Northumberland

10-1

W 26-13 over Colonial Beach

9

Essex

8-3

W 46-26 over Northampton

10

Rappahannock

8-3

L 7-39 to West Point


