How the Top Ten Teams Fared - Opening Playoff Round
Let's review how the teams in our Top Ten Rankings across the six classifications in Virginia fared during the opening round of postseason play . . .
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
Westfield
|
11-0
|
W 49-6 over Yorktown
|
2
|
Manchester
|
11-0
|
W 49-0 over James River
|
3
|
Ocean Lakes
|
11-0
|
W 34-18 over Kellam
|
4
|
Colonial Forge
|
10-0
|
Idle
|
5
|
Oscar Smith
|
10-1
|
W 49-0 over Tallwood
|
6
|
Freedom-PW
|
10-1
|
W 42-7 over C.D. Hylton
|
7
|
Hayfield
|
10-1
|
W 33-22 over Mount Vernon
|
8
|
Madison
|
9-2
|
W 35-7 over Patriot
|
9
|
Thomas Dale
|
9-2
|
W 7-0 over Cosby
|
10
|
W.T. Woodson
|
10-1
|
W 29-14 over James Robinson
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
Highland Springs
|
11-0
|
W 42-0 over Deep Run
|
2
|
Indian River
|
11-0
|
W 44-0 over Norview
|
3
|
Broad Run
|
10-1
|
W 57-24 over Edison
|
4
|
Henrico
|
9-1
|
W 28-13 over Varina
|
5
|
Stone Bridge
|
9-2
|
W 56-12 over R.E. Lee-Springfield
|
6
|
Massaponax
|
10-1
|
W 62-14 over Albemarle
|
7
|
Varina
|
8-3
|
L 13-28 to Henrico
|
8
|
Maury
|
10-1
|
W 48-14 over Warwick
|
9
|
North Stafford
|
8-2
|
W 60-19 over Halifax County
|
10
|
Salem-VB
|
9-2
|
W 34-10 over Gloucester
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
Sherando
|
9-1
|
Idle
|
2
|
Lafayette
|
10-0
|
W 56-12 over Churchland
|
3
|
Eastern View
|
11-0
|
W 40-3 over Midlothian
|
4
|
Blacksburg
|
11-0
|
W 43-6 over Liberty Christian
|
5
|
Dinwiddie
|
10-1
|
W 26-18 over Courtland
|
6
|
Lake Taylor
|
10-1
|
W 63-21 over Smithfield
|
7
|
Louisa
|
11-0
|
W 36-3 over Huguenot
|
8
|
E.C. Glass
|
10-1
|
W 28-21 over William Byrd
|
9
|
Salem
|
7-4
|
L 33-35 to Jefferson Forest
|
10
|
Woodgrove
|
7-2
|
Idle
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
Phoebus
|
10-1
|
W 28-16 over New Kent
|
2
|
Hopewell
|
9-1
|
W 54-12 over Petersburg
|
3
|
Lord Botetourt
|
9-2
|
W 62-6 over Christiansburg
|
4
|
Northside
|
10-1
|
W 56-16 over Cave Spring
|
5
|
Heritage-Lynchburg
|
10-1
|
W 34-13 over Rustburg
|
6
|
Spotswood
|
9-2
|
L 38-40 to Liberty-Bedford
|
7
|
Western Albemarle
|
9-2
|
W 33-17 over Rockbridge County
|
8
|
Abingdon
|
9-2
|
W 20-0 over Hidden Valley
|
9
|
Brookville
|
8-3
|
W 16-6 over Fluvanna
|
10
|
Norcom
|
7-4
|
W 14-0 over Booker T. Washington
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
East Rockingham
|
11-0
|
W 46-13 over Wilson Memorial
|
2
|
Appomattox
|
10-1
|
W 35-6 over Giles
|
3
|
Graham
|
10-1
|
W 42-18 over Virginia High
|
4
|
Goochland
|
11-0
|
W 26-8 over Brunswick
|
5
|
Central-Woodstock
|
10-1
|
W 28-6 over Strasburg
|
6
|
Ridgeview
|
10-1
|
W 49-14 over Central-Wise
|
7
|
Radford
|
10-1
|
W 22-0 over Fort Chiswell
|
8
|
Glenvar
|
10-1
|
W 41-0 over Buckingham
|
9
|
Amelia
|
10-1
|
W 46-0 over Arcadia
|
10
|
Poquoson
|
8-3
|
W 44-6 over Nottoway
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
Chilhowie
|
11-0
|
W 49-0 over Eastside
|
2
|
Riverheads
|
9-1
|
Idle
|
3
|
Galax
|
9-2
|
W 55-8 over Eastern Montgomery
|
4
|
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring
|
10-1
|
W 47-7 over Honaker
|
5
|
Franklin
|
9-2
|
L 19-42 to Washington & Lee
|
6
|
Narrows
|
9-2
|
W 18-7 over Auburn
|
7
|
J.I. Burton
|
9-2
|
W 30-6 over Holston
|
8
|
Northumberland
|
10-1
|
W 26-13 over Colonial Beach
|
9
|
Essex
|
8-3
|
W 46-26 over Northampton
|
10
|
Rappahannock
|
8-3
|
L 7-39 to West Point
