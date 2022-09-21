News More News
How the Top Ten Teams Fared: 9/16/22 Weekend (Week 4)

Jaicere 'Hov' Bateman and the Pioneers pitched a 12-0 shutout of E.C. Glass in the Jug Bowl to improve to 3-1 overall
Jaicere 'Hov' Bateman and the Pioneers pitched a 12-0 shutout of E.C. Glass in the Jug Bowl to improve to 3-1 overall (Bob Lanum, BobLimages.com)
Matthew Hatfield • VirginiaPreps
Publisher
@hatfieldsports
Matthew Hatfield has been with VirginiaPreps.com since 2004, officially taking over as Publisher in 2016. Hatfield hosts 757 Saturday Sports Talk every Saturday, 10 AM to Noon, on ESPN Radio 94.1.
Three weeks of the 2022 Virginia High School Football season are in the books and we look back at how things went last weekend, including long winning streaks by Riverheads (52 straight wins) and Stone Bridge (26 consecutive victories) coming to an end against ranked foes from higher classifications...


* Note - Hyperlinks of schools goes to our Team Preview from the 2022 Preseason Top Ten Countdown


Class 6 Top Ten Review:
Rank Team Record Result

1

Oscar Smith

2-0

Idle

2

Freedom-PW

4-0

W 42-0 over Unity Reed

3

South County

2-1

L 20-31 to Westfield

4

Battlefield

3-0

W 48-0 over C.D. Hylton

5

Western Branch

4-0

W 47-0 over Grassfied

6

Lake Braddock

3-0

W 48-8 over North Stafford

7

Thomas Dale

3-0

W 63-6 over Meadowbrook

8

Centreville

3-1

W 81-7 over Wakefield

9

Patriot

3-0

W 35-21 over Gar-Field

10

Fairfax

3-0

W 45-0 over McLean
Class 5 Top Ten Review:
Rank Team Record Result

1

Highland Springs

4-0

W 34-3 over Martinsburg, WV

2

Green Run

4-0

W 57-7 over First Colonial

3

Stone Bridge

3-1

W 20-14 over Colonial Forge

4

Maury

1-1

W 66-0 over Granby

5

Mountain View

4-0

W 62-0 over James Monroe

6

Kempsville

3-1

W 63-0 over Princess Anne

7

Independence

4-0

W 49-7 over Washington, WV

8

Midlothian

3-0

W 15-7 over L.C. Bird

9

Hermitage

2-2

L 0-13 to Varina

10

Woodside

3-0

W 21-20 over Heritage-NN
Class 4 Top Ten Review:
Rank Team Record Result

1

Varina

3-0

W 13-0 over Hermitage

2

Dinwiddie

3-0

Idle

3

King's Fork

3-0

W 70-20 over Great Bridge

4

Salem

3-1

W 55-14 over Northside

5

Louisa

4-0

W 62-0 over Fluvanna

6

E.C. Glass

3-1

L 0-12 to Heritage-Lynchburg

7

Tuscarora

3-0

W 32-0 over Heritage-Leesburg

8

King George

2-0

W 62-0 over Westmoreland

9

Eastern View

3-1

L 6-28 to Brooke Point

10

Kettle Run

4-0

W 31-0 over Riverside
Class 3 Top Ten Review:
Rank Team Record Result

1

Phoebus

3-0

W 41-6 over Bethel

2

Brookville

4-0

W 49-27 over Jefferson Forest

3

Liberty Christian

4-0

W 56-6 over Rustburg

4

Lake Taylor

3-0

W 41-0 over Norview

5

York

2-1

L 21-35 to Lafayette

6

Heritage-Lynchburg

3-1

W 12-0 over E.C. Glass

7

Lord Botetourt

3-1

W 35-3 over Appomattox

8

Rustburg

3-1

L 5-56 to Liberty Christian

9

Lafayette

2-1

W 35-21 over York

10

Christiansburg

3-0

Idle
Class 2 Top Ten Review:
Rank Team Record Result

1

Graham

4-0

W 17-8 over Union

2

Ridgeview

3-0

Idle

3

Radford

4-0

W 28-7 over Galax

4

Stuarts Draft

3-0

W 14-3 over Greenbrier East, WV

5

Central-Woodstock

4-0

W 21-14 over Clarke County

6

Clarke County

2-1

L 14-21 to Central-Woodstock

7

Union

3-1

L 8-17 to Graham

8

Luray

3-0

W 35-12 over Page County

9

Appomattox

1-3

L 3-35 to Lord Botetourt

10

King William

3-1

W 10-6 over Caroline
Class 1 Top Ten Review:
Rank Team Record Result

1

Riverheads

2-1

Idle

2

Galax

3-1

L 7-28 to Radford

3

Essex

4-0

W 52-14 over Franklin

4

King & Queen

4-0

W 44-0 over Northumberland

5

Northumberland

2-1

L 0-44 to King & Queen

6

Narrows

2-1

L 14-16 to Giles

7

Central-Lunenburg

4-0

W 22-8 over William Campbell

8

Grayson County

3-0

Idle

9

Westmoreland

2-1

L 0-62 to King George

10

Franklin

2-1

L 14-52 to Essex


Matthew Hatfield serves as Publisher for VirginiaPreps.com, part of the Rivals.com Network, and is a regular contributor to Cavs Corner and the ACC Sports Journal. Check out Hatfield’s Twitter page for more sports related updates, and you can also read his work in the Suffolk News Herald. To contact Matthew, please e-mail hatfieldsports2k4@yahoo.com, and don’t forget to listen to him from 10 AM to Noon on 757 Saturday Sports Talk on ESPN Radio 94.1.

