How the Top Ten Teams Fared: 9/16/22 Weekend (Week 4)
Three weeks of the 2022 Virginia High School Football season are in the books and we look back at how things went last weekend, including long winning streaks by Riverheads (52 straight wins) and Stone Bridge (26 consecutive victories) coming to an end against ranked foes from higher classifications...
* Note - Hyperlinks of schools goes to our Team Preview from the 2022 Preseason Top Ten Countdown
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
2-0
|
Idle
|
2
|
4-0
|
W 42-0 over Unity Reed
|
3
|
2-1
|
L 20-31 to Westfield
|
4
|
3-0
|
W 48-0 over C.D. Hylton
|
5
|
4-0
|
W 47-0 over Grassfied
|
6
|
3-0
|
W 48-8 over North Stafford
|
7
|
3-0
|
W 63-6 over Meadowbrook
|
8
|
3-1
|
W 81-7 over Wakefield
|
9
|
3-0
|
W 35-21 over Gar-Field
|
10
|
Fairfax
|
3-0
|
W 45-0 over McLean
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
4-0
|
W 34-3 over Martinsburg, WV
|
2
|
4-0
|
W 57-7 over First Colonial
|
3
|
3-1
|
W 20-14 over Colonial Forge
|
4
|
1-1
|
W 66-0 over Granby
|
5
|
4-0
|
W 62-0 over James Monroe
|
6
|
3-1
|
W 63-0 over Princess Anne
|
7
|
4-0
|
W 49-7 over Washington, WV
|
8
|
Midlothian
|
3-0
|
W 15-7 over L.C. Bird
|
9
|
2-2
|
L 0-13 to Varina
|
10
|
Woodside
|
3-0
|
W 21-20 over Heritage-NN
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
3-0
|
W 13-0 over Hermitage
|
2
|
3-0
|
Idle
|
3
|
3-0
|
W 70-20 over Great Bridge
|
4
|
3-1
|
W 55-14 over Northside
|
5
|
4-0
|
W 62-0 over Fluvanna
|
6
|
3-1
|
L 0-12 to Heritage-Lynchburg
|
7
|
3-0
|
W 32-0 over Heritage-Leesburg
|
8
|
2-0
|
W 62-0 over Westmoreland
|
9
|
Eastern View
|
3-1
|
L 6-28 to Brooke Point
|
10
|
Kettle Run
|
4-0
|
W 31-0 over Riverside
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
3-0
|
W 41-6 over Bethel
|
2
|
4-0
|
W 49-27 over Jefferson Forest
|
3
|
4-0
|
W 56-6 over Rustburg
|
4
|
3-0
|
W 41-0 over Norview
|
5
|
2-1
|
L 21-35 to Lafayette
|
6
|
3-1
|
W 12-0 over E.C. Glass
|
7
|
3-1
|
W 35-3 over Appomattox
|
8
|
Rustburg
|
3-1
|
L 5-56 to Liberty Christian
|
9
|
2-1
|
W 35-21 over York
|
10
|
Christiansburg
|
3-0
|
Idle
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
4-0
|
W 17-8 over Union
|
2
|
3-0
|
Idle
|
3
|
4-0
|
W 28-7 over Galax
|
4
|
3-0
|
W 14-3 over Greenbrier East, WV
|
5
|
4-0
|
W 21-14 over Clarke County
|
6
|
2-1
|
L 14-21 to Central-Woodstock
|
7
|
3-1
|
L 8-17 to Graham
|
8
|
Luray
|
3-0
|
W 35-12 over Page County
|
9
|
1-3
|
L 3-35 to Lord Botetourt
|
10
|
3-1
|
W 10-6 over Caroline
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
2-1
|
Idle
|
2
|
3-1
|
L 7-28 to Radford
|
3
|
4-0
|
W 52-14 over Franklin
|
4
|
4-0
|
W 44-0 over Northumberland
|
5
|
2-1
|
L 0-44 to King & Queen
|
6
|
2-1
|
L 14-16 to Giles
|
7
|
Central-Lunenburg
|
4-0
|
W 22-8 over William Campbell
|
8
|
Grayson County
|
3-0
|
Idle
|
9
|
Westmoreland
|
2-1
|
L 0-62 to King George
|
10
|
Franklin
|
2-1
|
L 14-52 to Essex
Matthew Hatfield serves as Publisher for VirginiaPreps.com, part of the Rivals.com Network, and is a regular contributor to Cavs Corner and the ACC Sports Journal. Check out Hatfield’s Twitter page for more sports related updates, and you can also read his work in the Suffolk News Herald. To contact Matthew, please e-mail hatfieldsports2k4@yahoo.com, and don’t forget to listen to him from 10 AM to Noon on 757 Saturday Sports Talk on ESPN Radio 94.1.