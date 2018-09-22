On the first beautiful Friday night in the 804 in about a month the Hopewell Blue Devils came to Petersbburg in a matchup of unbeaten teams. This would mark the first time since 1947 that these two teams would meet with undefeated records... Ironically enough just like then, the two came in with Hopewell 2-0 and Petersburg 3-0... Unlike that 1947 matchup, the Blue Devils were on the winning side on this night. Hopewell had a bit of a slow start on both sides of the ball but midway through the first quarter the Blue Devils began to look like the Class 3 champions we know them to be. Hopewell however found more success on offense passing the ball than running the ball. Daniel Grier came into his own tonight at the quarterback position. While the offense found a new groove, the defense continued what they have been doing dating back to last season... relentless pressure. That relentless pressure made it tough on the Wave offense despite the fact that they got on the board first. The Wave repeatedly tried to get things going in the run game but more times than not they would look to run up the middle. When they did one of two things would happen... One being the runner would disappear into a mob of Blue Devils or second the Blue Devils would come through the line and put that relentless pressure on Scott and either get to him or send him scrambling. Once Hopewell got the lead they never gave it up and that is why they are now 3-0 and the Wave is 3-1!

1st Quarter Highlights

Robert Briggs of Hopewell

To start the game the Blue Devils were on offense and for two series it looked as though Petersburg had the defense to withstand the Blue Devil offense holding them to two 3 & outs early. On the other hand Hopewell's defense was the first to give up a big play which given how well the Blue Devils had played on defense this year without allowing a point was to be honest a little surprising. The Wave faced 2nd & 15 when Kyjuan Hendricks got his first big run, a 13-yarder and he followed that up with 16 more yards on 2 carries but the biggest run came courtesy of Brandon Harvell when he rumbled one down field for a 62-yard score with 3:39 to go. If you thought Hopewell was going to go sit by and watch the Wave do their thing... you would be wrong! Sean Wood-Allen had a big return and a person foul against Petersburg put the Blue Devils on the 23 and that was all the sophomore Robert Briggs needed to put the Blue Devils on the board for the first time of the night. With the PAT the Blue Devils took the lead... never to look back. Two minutes later the Blue Devils were back in the endzone after the Blue Devil defense shutdown the Wave on offense and a Wave punt gave the Blue Devils good field possession. Just like that Daniel Grier was throwing his first touchdown pass of the night on a 28-yarder to Damonye Taylor. With 1:26 to go in the quarter momentum had swung in the direction of the Blue Devils.

2nd Quarter Highlights

As we rolled into the second quarter the Wave had something going with a dunk pass to Brandon Harvell for 29 yards. Then disaster struck... The Wave faced 2nd & 3 when a bad snap sailed over Meziah Scott's head, he got to it, picked it up and in what looked like a bit of a panic moved, heaved it in the air! Bad move for Treyvon Henderson of Hopewell who was there to deflect any pass that came his way instead intercepted the pass... The first turnover of the night for either team. The second came on the very next Wave possession as the Blue Devils went 3 & out on offense. The Wave faced 3rd & 10 when Scott targeted his man but the ball went off the tip of the fingers of his receiver and into the waiting arms of Daquon Blow! Turnover number two proves costlier than the first... With the ball on the six, Kaiveon Cox plows in for the score with 9:42 to go in the first half. Credit the Petersburg defense for not giving up even when their offense was struggling. Brandon Harvell tackled Robert Briggs for a loss of six and got to Daniel Grier with a sack that cost the Blue Devils 11 yards! The problem that would plague Petersburg all game is the fact that they could not run up the middle. The defense was fast and furious coming at Scott every play and clogging the middle so that when there was a run that player disappeared into a pack of Devils. The first half concluded with Bobby Traynham breaking up a Blue Devil pass.

3rd Quarter Highlights

To open the third quarter the Wave were on offense and just as was the case in the first half the Wave struck first. A big pass to Zyshawn Muhammad of 68 yards setup a 1-yard Meziah Scott touchdown run. On the two-point conversion Hopewell was called for pass interference so the Wave got another crack at it and Brandon Harvell got it done making it 21-14 and drawing the Wave within a touchdown of the defending Class 3 champions. As was the case in the first half however... it would not last. It took just five plays to go 58 yards highlighted by a 10-yard pass to Treyvon Henderson and 35-yard touchdown pass to Kadarius Singleton that stretched the lead to two touchdowns. Petersburg could not seem to overcome the Blue Devil defense... Even when their drive was extended due to an offsides on 4th & 9 the Blue Devil defense just turned it up. Hopewell was on the path to another score after a Wave punt gave them the ball at the Wave 27. That is when the Wave defense struck... Brandon Harvell sacked Grier for a loss of 6 and then Kayreign Lundy intercepted Grier, the Blue Devils first turnover of the night!

4th Quarter Highlights

As the fourth quarter began we were having some issues with the spot of the ball. A Brandon Harvell run was close to the first down marker but the refs could not decided even when they brought out the chains... Coaches on the field, players on the field... everyone was huddled around the ball debating and to the dismay of the Blue Devils the refs gave the first down to the Wave. That lit a fire in the Blue Devil defense who on the very next play got the sack on Meziah Scott courtesy of Reggie Ruffin. They might have been too amped up however as they were called for unsportsman like conduct on the next play but the defense continued to punish the Wave with Kaiveon Cox coming up with a sack of Scott as well. When Hopewell got the ball back they put together a time consuming drive from their own 25... A drive that saw Daniel Grier show off his speed with a 19-yard run. Petersburg was called for pass interference on this drive pushing the ball to their own 33 and that was when Davion Tribbey got to Grier with a sack backing the Blue Devils up 22 yards. Nothing seemed to phase the Blue Devils however as Grier threw his third touchdown pass of the night when he hit Sean Wood-Allen for the score. With less than five minutes to go in the game the Blue Devils led 35-14! Treyvion Hall had a nice return for the Wave bringing it out to their own 41. Scott hit Zyshawn Muhammad with an 18-yard pass invading Hopewell's side of the field. Scott picked up 7 yards on three carries to the 44 of Hopewell. The Wave faced 4th & 3 and it would take a miracle for the Wave to comeback with such little time but at least they could give themselves a chance for one more score... it was not to meant to be however. The pass was right to Muhammad who juggled the ball in his hand but could not haul it in with a defender tackling him at that very moment... Just like that the Wave drive was over and the game was as well... The Blue Devils got the ball back but ran a few plays to run off what little time was on the clock but in a battle of unbeatens the Class 3 champion Blue Devils showed they are still the team to beat.

Hopewell Blue Devils 35, Petersburg Crimson Wave 14 - Scoring Summary Time Play Scoring 3:39 1Q (PHS)Brandon Harvell 62-yard run. 2-pt conversion fails. Petersburg 6-0 3:24 1Q (HHS)Robert Briggs 23-yard run. Preston Haden PAT. Hopewell 7-6 1:26 1Q (HHS)Daniel Grier 28-yard pass to Damonye Taylor. Preston Haden PAT. Hopewell 14-6 9:42 2Q (HHS)Kaiveon Cox 6-yard run. Preston Haden PAT. Hopewell 21-6 9:51 3Q (PHS)Meziah Scott 1-yard run. Brandon Harvell 2-pt conversion. Hopewell 21-14 8:28 3Q (HHS)Daniel Grier 35-yard pass to Kadarius Singleton. Preston Haden PAT. Hopewell 28-14 4:59 4Q (HHS)Daniel Grier 45-yard pass to Sean Wood-Allen. Preston Haden PAT. Hopewell 35-14

Players of the Game

Daniel Grier of Hopewell

On the Hopewell side of the ball I got to give a nod to the defense whose shutout streak ended but their pressure on the run and Scott kept the Blue Devils undefeated. That said, as well as the defense played, Daniel Grier had a coming out party of sorts showing he is the quarterback to lead these Blue Devils. 149 yards in the air and three touchdowns goes a long way in proving that and he did so completing just nine passes. Grier impressed me on this night. I want to give a nod to Brandon Harvell who made plays on both sides of the ball... I saw no quit from this young man and he had a fire in his belly all night long whether on defense, offense or on the sidelines getting his teammates fired up. That said... Meziah Scott to no surprise had the better night. Even under pressure for much of the night and two interceptions thrown with only one really his fault, this young man still finished with 137 yards passing and he had 19 yards on the ground with that 1-yard touchdown run. Leader of the Wave, he continued to push and try to make plays against relentless pressure all night long.

Meziah Scott of Hopewell Matthew Hatfield

