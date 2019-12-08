Hopewell Down But Not Out Rallies In 4th For 35-28 Win!
Not all wins are pretty wins and that certainly was the case for the Hopewell Blue Devils on State Semifinal Saturday. After three quarters it looked as if the Blue Devils run would end at 13-1 but...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news