Celebrate the holidays with a new subscription to your favorite team site on the Rivals.com network!

Get big savings on your subscription, and grab some free college gear for you or a friend!

Pick which offer is best for you!





Option #1 - Promo Code: Holiday5050

THE DEAL: Save 50% your first year, and get $49.50 coupon code to the Rivals Fan Shop.

Visit the subscription page, make sure your pick your favorite team, and enter the promo code Holiday5050 to begin your new subscription!

(Already registered as a user? Sign in and start here - and enter the promo code Holiday5050 )

**Rivals Fan Shop coupons can not be used on multiple transactions, and will expire on 08/31/2020.**









Option #2 - Promo Code: 75adidas

THE DEAL: Pay just $75.00 for the first year of your annual subscription to Rivals.com, and get a $75.00 eCard to use on adidas gear, either online or in any adidas store.

Visit the subscription page, make sure your pick your favorite team, and enter the promo code 75adidas to begin your new subscription!

(Already registered as a user? Sign in and start here - and enter the promo code 75adidas )









Important terms for both offers:

1. Please have a valid and updated email address in your Rivals user profile. We will be emailing you the Rivals Fan Shop coupon code or adidas eCard.

2. Please allow up to ten days for delivery of the code/eCard after your sign up.

3. The offer is for new annual subscriptions only.

4. Offer is valid while supplies last, and won’t extend beyond Saturday, November 30th, 2019.

5. Offers can not be combined.

6. Please “apply code” on the subscription page and review the additional terms of the offer in the section "complete your purchase."

7. The discount on the subscription price applies to the first year of the annual subscription only.