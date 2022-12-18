Virginia Tech's strong close to the 2023 recruiting cycle continued with the addition of four-star Antonio Cotman. The Chester (Va.) Life Christian Academy star was in Blacksburg for an official visit this weekend and that was enough to tip the scale in favor of the Hokies.

I picked Virginia Tech because it's closer to home and I love the vibe they bring to my family," Cotman said. "Coach Pry, coach Prioleau, and coach Marv were all happy and proud of me. We got to eat in the stadium and the food was delicious."

This is an important late addition for Virginia Tech as their new coaching staff tries to rebuild this roster into one that can compete for ACC championships. Cotman is the sixth defensive back to join Virginia Tech's 2023 class and is just one of their two four-stars. Cotman brings great size and a physical personality to the secondary. He has the speed to matchup with most receivers and he does a good job making plays on the ball when it's in the air. Cotman has a skill set that could allow him to excel as a safety as well.