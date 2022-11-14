Virginia Tech has long been one of the top choices for Richmond (Va.) Trinity Episcopal 2024 safety Zahir Rainer, and now they're in his final 10.

Arkansas, Colorado, Duke, Florida A&M, Maryland, Minnesota, Pittsburgh, Virginia, and Wake Forest are the other programs in the hunt for the three-star prospect. Several mid-major programs dot the list of those missing the cut, but Power-5 options like Ole Miss, Penn State, and Syracuse have also offered, only to be eliminated at this stage. With more than a year to go before he can sign a letter of intent, there are bound to be many more twists and turns, and new programs trying to get involved.

The son of former NFL linebacker Wali Rainer, Zahir has connections to UVa, his dad's alma mater. However, Wali - also an assistant coach at Trinity Episcopal - has buil strong bonds wit VT receivers coach Fontel Mines (also a former Hoo), and Virginia Tech has a commitment from 2023 TES athlete Cameren Fleming. Rainer has visited on several occasions, including for a junior day last Winter, camp in the Summer, and the win over Boston College back in September. He is hoping to return to Blacksburg for the Commonwealth Cup finale, with his high school season ending with a VISAA title game this weekend.

Virginia Tech has put plenty of effort into reestablishing a strong recruiting profile throughout the state, and nowhere has that progress been quicker than the Richmond area, largely through the effort of Mines. The Hokies have yet to land their first Class of 2024 commitment.

Rainer is planning to take unofficial visits to several schools in the offseason before narrowing his list further, but at this time, the Hokies are in outstanding shape.