And then there were none. Virginia Tech is back to the beginning in its 2024 hoops recruiting class with four-star AJ Swinton re-opening his process.

The 6-6, 190-pounder is ranked the No. 89 prospect in the nation, and was the first member of Virginia Tech's 2024 recruiting class.

A native of the DC area, he began his high school career at Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha, then he transferred to Oak Hill Academy and Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon during the course of his junior year. He intends to return to the DMV and attend Arlington (Va.) Bishop O'Connell for his final high school campaign.

His exit from the class is a natural consequence of the Hokies' loss of assistant coach Mike Jones. The former head coach at DeMatha, he was on the Hokies' staff for two seasons, and spearheaded recruiting efforts for the Orange and Maroon. He found particular success in the DC area, and Swinton was one of the major gets during his time on staff. With Jones heading back home to coach at the University of Maryland (just a couple miles down the road from DeMatha), the Hokies will have to rekindle relationships with Swinton if they're to win out a second time.

Swinton initially picked VT over Georgetown, Maryland, and a few other programs.