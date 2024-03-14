PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh
Hokies in the top eight for Kendall Daniels
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.
Two of Virginia Tech's current Class of 2025 commits come from the 757, but the Hokies aren't satisfied.
One of the top players in the region is Norfolk Maury safety Kendall Daniels, and the four-star has narrowed his list to eight programs.
VT makes the cut.
