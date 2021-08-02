Highly-regarded Virginia lineman weighs in on Clemson

FROM THE TIGER FAN SHOP: Click HERE for more DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel and gear!

Clemson has taken its offensive line recruiting to another level in recent cycles, intensifying the spotlight on its eventual targets for the next recruiting class.

One candidate Tigerillustrated.com has circled as a prominent name to know is Chester (Va.) Life Christian Academy's Josh Miller, who competed at the Dabo Swinney Camp last month.