Some days just aren't your day. Such was the case for the Radford Bobcats baseball team.

The visiting Glenvar Highlanders walloped the Bobcats 23-4 in five innings in a Three Rivers District matchup.

Glenvar starting pitcher Ashton Meadows went 3.1 innings, scattering four hits and giving up two runs and striking out three. He helped himself with the bat by collecting three hits, knocking in three runs, and scoring three runs. Cale Vaughan and Dawson Anderson both recorded three hits apiece.

Vaughan finished with four RBI, Anderson three, and Josiah Wayne also drove in three runs.

Radford got hits from Evan Woinski, Mason Murphy, Hayden Joyce, and Hunter Hancock. They used six pitchers, but their defense had a rough time providing help. They committed seven errors, and combined that with the pitchers issuing 11 walks, four balks, and five wild pitches, it made it near impossible to stop the bleeding.

"It was one of those games where if it could go wrong it did," said a very disappointed Bobcats Head Coach Drew Cox. "We didn't field the ball hit the ball or throw the ball."



Glenvar's fourth inning lasted some 45 minutes as they sent 17 batters to the plate, scoring 11 runs. They had sent 11 hitters to the plate in the second inning, where they scored seven runs. The Highlanders took full advantage of the Radford's seven errors as 11 of their runs were unearned.





