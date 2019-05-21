Highland Springs Coach Raves About Notre Dame DB Target Malcolm Greene
Highland Springs (Va.) defensive back Malcolm Greene landed an offer from Notre Dame on May 1, and he seems to be a very good fit for the Fighting Irish.
Not only is Greene a very versatile, hard-working defensive back, he's a high academic, high character young man who fits the profile of a Notre Dame student athlete.
Last week, Blue & Gold Illustrated sat down with Highland Springs head coach Loren Johnson, who went in-depth on Greene.
"Malcolm is a great kid," Johnson said. "He's always learning. He has an older brother who plays football for JMU, so he has a little bit of knowledge of what's going on. Outside of football, he's a great student. He enjoys learning. He's the type of kid who you take home to your mom and a friend you can have over your house at all times.
"As a student, Malcolm is the guy who wants to do well in class. That speaks to his background; his dad went to UVa and is an architect. His brothers and sister do well academically. You can tell in the house that everyone does what they're supposed to do."
