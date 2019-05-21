Highland Springs (Va.) defensive back Malcolm Greene landed an offer from Notre Dame on May 1, and he seems to be a very good fit for the Fighting Irish.

Not only is Greene a very versatile, hard-working defensive back, he's a high academic, high character young man who fits the profile of a Notre Dame student athlete.

Last week, Blue & Gold Illustrated sat down with Highland Springs head coach Loren Johnson, who went in-depth on Greene.

"Malcolm is a great kid," Johnson said. "He's always learning. He has an older brother who plays football for JMU, so he has a little bit of knowledge of what's going on. Outside of football, he's a great student. He enjoys learning. He's the type of kid who you take home to your mom and a friend you can have over your house at all times.