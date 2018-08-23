In this episode of High School Sports Talk PLUS, Coach Ed Young and Matthew Hatfield of VirginiaPreps.com give you their Top 4 district picks for the Beach, Eastern, Southeastern, Peninsula and Bay Rivers Districts in VHSL Football for 2018.

They also give picks on who'll win State Championships in each of the six classifications. Be sure to listen to the fellas every Saturday from 10 AM to Noon on ESPN Radio 94.1's High School Sports Talk Presented by VirginiaPreps.com.

*** ALSO - Watch Sports Talk PLUS as Matt and Ed bring you their College Football Playoff (Final 4) Picks + Heisman Trophy winner. ***