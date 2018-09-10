Hear the Full Episode of High School Sports Talk Presented by VirginiaPreps.com on ESPN Radio 94.1 from Saturday, September 8, 2018 with Matthew Hatfield and Coach Ed Young.

The fellas go over the third week of games in High School Football around Hampton Roads.

They play back an interview from the High School Football Scoreboard Show the night before that Dominic Velardi conducted with Warwick Head Football Coach Corey Hairston following his team's win over Hampton - just the third time the program has beaten the Crabbers since 1965.

In the third segment of the show, they talk with Greg Madia of DukesofJMU.com on the Rivals Network about JMU @ Norfolk State.

Before the conclusion of the program, they take a look at upcoming key matchups around Virginia as well as highlight a running back in another part of the state coming off back-to-back 300-yard performances.

Be sure to tune in every Saturday from 10 AM to Noon to the show on ESPN Radio 94.1. You can also call in at 757-687-9494.



