High School Sports Talk Replay - 9-15-18 Show
High School Sports Talk Presented by VirginiaPreps.com airs every Saturday from 10 AM EST to Noon on ESPN Radio 94.1, hosted by Matthew Hatfield and Coach Ed Young.
Be sure to tune in every Saturday from 10 AM to Noon to the show on ESPN Radio 94.1. You can also call in at 757-687-9494.
Hear Hour 1 and Hour 2 from the latest show below...
Hour 1 - Guests including Deep Creek Coach Andre Twine + Warhill K/P Fletcher Whalen (Brown University Commit):
Hear Hour 1 of High School Sports Talk Presented by VirginiaPreps.com on ESPN Radio 94.1 with Coach Ed Young and Matthew Hatfield from Saturday, September 15, 2018.
Guests included Deep Creek Head Football Coach Andre Twine in the second segment of the show and Warhill kicker Fletcher Whalen - who's committed to Brown University - in the third segment.
Hour 2 - Guests including Lake Taylor Coach Hank Sawyer + ESPN College Football Reporter Ivan Maisel:
Hear Hour 2 of High School Sports Talk Presented by VirginiaPreps.com on ESPN Radio 94.1 with Coach Ed Young and Matthew Hatfield from Saturday, September 15, 2018.
Guests included Lake Taylor Head Football Coach Hank Sawyer as well as ESPN College Football Reporter Ivan Maisel.