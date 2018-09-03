High School Sports Talk Replay - 9-1-18 Show
High School Sports Talk Presented by VirginiaPreps.com airs every Saturday from 10 AM EST to Noon on ESPN Radio 94.1, hosted by Matthew Hatfield and Coach Ed Young.
To start the show, the fellas go through the scores around Hampton Roads with many games being rescheduled / postponed due to weather.
In the second segment, an interview with Maury's KeAndre Lambert was played back following a thrilling comeback win - 16-15 - for the Commodores at Nansemond River. Lambert caught two touchdowns in the victory and is one of the top prospects in the state for the Class of 2020.
During the third segment, the guys are joined by Lafayette Head Football Coach Andy Linn after his team's 49-12 season-opening win at Norcom in Portsmouth. The Rams currently own a 51-game Bay Rivers District winning streak and open league play at Smithfield next.
Another interview from the Maury / Nansemond River game was played back during his abbreviated (1 hour, 30 minute) program with Matt and Commodores second-year Head Coach Dyrri McCain.
You can hear the full program from Saturday, September 1, 2018 embedded above, plus listen to select segments with guests below...
Interview with Maury's KeAndre Lambert:
Maury Class of 2020 WR KeAndre Lambert chats after his team's 16-15 comeback victory at Nansemond River in Suffolk. Lambert scored both of Maury's touchdowns - to go with 5 catches for 35 yards - as the Commodores erased a 15-point deficit to move to 2-0 overall.
Interview with Lafayette Coach Andy Linn:
Lafayette Head Football Coach Andy Linn joins Matthew Hatfield and Coach Ed Young during High School Sports Talk Presented by VirginiaPreps.com on ESPN Radio 94.1 on Saturday, September 1, 2018. Coach Linn chatted about his team's 49-12 win at Norcom as they gear up for their Bay Rivers District opener at Smithfield.
Interview with Maury Coach Dyrri McCain:
Maury Head Football Coach Dyrri McCain chats following his team's 16-15 come-from-behind victory at Nansemond River in Suffolk on Friday, August 31, 2018. Down 15-0 at the half, the Commodores scored 16 unanswered points in the 2nd half to move to 2-0 overall.