High School Sports Talk Presented by VirginiaPreps.com airs every Saturday from 10 AM EST to Noon on ESPN Radio 94.1, hosted by Matthew Hatfield and Coach Ed Young.

To start the show, the fellas go through the scores around Hampton Roads with many games being rescheduled / postponed due to weather.

In the second segment, an interview with Maury's KeAndre Lambert was played back following a thrilling comeback win - 16-15 - for the Commodores at Nansemond River. Lambert caught two touchdowns in the victory and is one of the top prospects in the state for the Class of 2020.

During the third segment, the guys are joined by Lafayette Head Football Coach Andy Linn after his team's 49-12 season-opening win at Norcom in Portsmouth. The Rams currently own a 51-game Bay Rivers District winning streak and open league play at Smithfield next.

Another interview from the Maury / Nansemond River game was played back during his abbreviated (1 hour, 30 minute) program with Matt and Commodores second-year Head Coach Dyrri McCain.

You can hear the full program from Saturday, September 1, 2018 embedded above, plus listen to select segments with guests below...



