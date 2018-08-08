High School Sports Talk Replay - 8-4-18 Show
High School Sports Talk Presented by VirginiaPreps.com airs every Saturday from 10 AM EST to Noon on ESPN Radio 94.1, hosted by Matthew Hatfield and Coach Ed Young.
You can hear the full program from Saturday, August 4, 2018 embedded above, plus listen to select segments with guests below...
Interview with Lakeland Hoops Coach Clint Wright on Old School Classic:
Lakeland Head Basketball Coach Clint Wright joins Matthew Hatfield and Coach Ed Young to discuss the Old School Classic during High School Sports Talk Presented by VirginiaPreps.com on ESPN Radio 94.1 on Saturday, August 4, 2018.
Interview with Norview Head Football Coach Reggie Chavis:
New Norview Head Football Coach Reginald Chavis - who previously coached at Smithfield - chats about the upcoming 2018 campaign for the Pilots during High School Sports Talk Presented by VirginiaPreps.com on ESPN Radio 94.1 with Matthew Hatfield and Coach Ed Young on Saturday, August 4th.
Interview with New Orleans Pelicans SF Troy Williams:
New Orleans Pelicans small forward Troy Williams - a native of Hampton VA who attended Phoebus High and Oak Hill Academy before starring at Indiana - discusses his upcoming basketball camp for kids as well as life in the NBA during High School Sports Talk Presented by VirginiaPreps.com on ESPN Radio 94.1 with Coach Ed Young and Matthew Hatfield on Saturday, August 4, 2018.
Interview with Bayside Head Football Coach Jon White:
Bayside Head Football Coach Jon White joins Coach Ed Young and Matthew Hatfield during High School Sports Talk Presented by VirginiaPreps.com on ESPN Radio 94.1 on Saturday, August 4th to discuss the 2018 Marlins. It will be the sixth year at the helm for White, a former All-Beach District linebacker at Bayside and player at Hampton University.