High School Sports Talk Presented by VirginiaPreps.com airs every Saturday from 10 AM EST to Noon on ESPN Radio 94.1, hosted by Matthew Hatfield and Coach Ed Young.

The fellas were joined by two of the area's esteemed reporters in Dave Johnson from the Daily Press and Larry Rubama from The Virginian-Pilot. DJ was a guest during the second segment, while Larry came on in the fifth segment.

Also during the program, phone callers chimed in on a couple of topics, trivia was played to give away a FREE copy of Phil Steele's College Football Preview Magazine, plus playback interviews from scrimmages aired with Landstown's Tommy Reamon and Green Run's Brandon Williams, both of whom will ironically enough square off against each other in the season opener.

You can hear the full program from Saturday, August 18, 2018 embedded above, plus listen to select segments with guests below...



