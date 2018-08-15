High School Sports Talk Replay - 8-11-18 Show
High School Sports Talk Presented by VirginiaPreps.com airs every Saturday from 10 AM EST to Noon on ESPN Radio 94.1, hosted by Matthew Hatfield and Coach Ed Young.
Interviews with Princess Anne's Jelani Fair, Woodside's Danny Dodson, Lake Taylor's Hank Sawyer and Cox Head Football Coach Bill Stachelski were played back in the first hour. Norfolk State Head Men's Basketball Coach Robert Jones also appeared as a guest by phone.
In the second hour, King's Fork Head Football Coach Scottie Littles along with All-State defensive tackles Jay'ree Hardy and Treyshaun Mitchell appeared in studio.
You can hear the full program from Saturday, August 11, 2018 embedded above, plus listen to select segments with guests below...
Interview with Norfolk State Men's Basketball Coach Robert Jones:
Norfolk State University Men's Basketball Coach Robert Jones chats with Matthew Hatfield during High School Sports Talk Presented by VirginiaPreps.com on ESPN Radio 94.1 on Saturday, August 11, 2018. Coach Jones discusses the NSU Team Camp, recruiting changes by the NCAA, upcoming season with his team and more.
Hour 2 with King's Fork Head Football Coach Scottie Littles, DT Jay'ree Hardy and DT Treyshaun Mitchell in Studio (3 Segments):
King's Fork Head Football Coach Scottie Littles along with two of his standout players - 2020 DT Treyshaun Mitchell and 2019 DT Jay'ree Hardy - joined Matthew Hatfield in studio during High School Sports Talk Presented by VirginiaPreps.com on ESPN Radio 94.1 on Saturday, August 11, 2018. Mitchell and Hardy both have multiple FBS offers and were 2nd Team All-State selections a season ago.