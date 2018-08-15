High School Sports Talk Presented by VirginiaPreps.com airs every Saturday from 10 AM EST to Noon on ESPN Radio 94.1, hosted by Matthew Hatfield and Coach Ed Young.

Interviews with Princess Anne's Jelani Fair, Woodside's Danny Dodson, Lake Taylor's Hank Sawyer and Cox Head Football Coach Bill Stachelski were played back in the first hour. Norfolk State Head Men's Basketball Coach Robert Jones also appeared as a guest by phone.

In the second hour, King's Fork Head Football Coach Scottie Littles along with All-State defensive tackles Jay'ree Hardy and Treyshaun Mitchell appeared in studio.

You can hear the full program from Saturday, August 11, 2018 embedded above, plus listen to select segments with guests below...



