High School Sports Talk Replay - 7-7-18 Show
High School Sports Talk Presented by VirginiaPreps.com airs each and every Saturday from 10 AM EST to Noon on ESPN Radio 94.1, hosted by Matthew Hatfield and Coach Ed Young.
You can hear the full show at the link below via Dropbox, with the option to download, plus select segments with guests below that as the fellas were joined by 8-time Ms. Olympia Lenda Murray, new Smithfield Head Football Coach Mike Newhall, NFLPA Director of Communictations Carl Francis and new Great Bridge Head Football Coach Brian Boerboom, plus played back theri interview with New York Giants DB B.W. Webb out of Warwick High School in Newport News.
Hear the Full 7-7-18 Show Here
Interview with Smithfield Head Football Coach Mike Newhall:
New Smithfield Head Football Coach Mike Newhall joins Matt Hatfield and Coach Ed Young during High School Sports Talk Presented by VirginiaPreps.com on ESPN Radio 94.1 on Saturday, July 7, 2018. Newhall is a former tight end and captain at the University of Virginia who takes over a Packers program that has been to the playoffs each of the past two years under Reggie Chavis, now the new Head Football Coach at Norview.
Interview with NFLPA's Carl Francis:
NFLPA Directions of Communications Carl Francis (Bethel High School graduate) joins High School Sports Talk Presented by VirginiaPreps.com on ESPN Radio 94.1 with Coach Ed Young and Matthew Hatfield on Saturday, July 7, 2018 to discuss the Hampton Roads Youth Foundation's big weekend of events that include the Mike Tomlin Meet & Greet as well as the football camp for kids held at Christopher Newport University. Visit HRYF.org for more info.
Interview with Great Bridge Head Football Coach Brian Boerboom:
Great Bridge Head Football Coach Brian Boerboom joins High School Sports Talk Presented by VirginiaPreps.com on ESPN Radio 94.1 with Coach Ed Young and Matthew Hatfield to discuss the 2018 Wildcats on Saturday, July 7th. This is Boerboom's second stint as Head Coach as he coached at the collegiate level following his first. He also is a former college play at Nebraska.