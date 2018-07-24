High School Sports Talk Presented by VirginiaPreps.com airs each and every Saturday from 10 AM EST to Noon on ESPN Radio 94.1, hosted by Matthew Hatfield and Coach Ed Young.

To begin the show, Thomas Simmons returned as producer and had a couple of clips of recent Youngstarz Basketball Camp participants who shared their thoughts on Coach Young.

In the second segment, new First Colonial Head Football Coach Carlos Martinez came on to chat about taking over the Patriots. Martinez previously was an assistant at Tallwood. He'll try to end FC's long playoff drought, which dates back to 2000.

Follow Coach Martinez was another first-year Head Football Coach in Michael Murphy of Jamestown. Murphy arrived at Jamestown after coaching as an assistant at Gloucester, which reached the playoffs a year ago. The Eagles qualified for the postseason as the final team in Class 4, Region A in 2017, despite a 2-8 regular season record.

The 11 AM hour included Virginia Beach native and Cox High School grad Chris Taylor of the NL West leading Los Angeles Dodgers joining the show to talk about life in Major League Baseball. Taylor enjoyed a breakout season last year, changing his swing as he batted .288 with 21 home runs, 72 runs batted in and 17 stolen bases to help the Dodgers reach the World Series.

The fellas also aired playback clips from recent football camps with Salem's Shawn Wilson, Hickory's Donnell Brown and Churchland's Dontrell Leonard.

You can listen to the full show embedded above, plus select segments below...



