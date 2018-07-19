High School Sports Talk Presented by VirginiaPreps.com airs each and every Saturday from 10 AM EST to Noon on ESPN Radio 94.1, hosted by Matthew Hatfield and Coach Ed Young.

To begin the show, the fellas discuss the release of the 2018 Virginia High School League Football Schedules. That, of course, included hearing from regular caller Keith of Smithfield.

In the second segment of the program, Nansemond River Head Track Coach Justin Byron came on to discuss his program and standout athletes. Among the standouts have been Brandee Johnson, who is now at the University of Florida, and Daiqwaun Faircloth, this year's Gatorade Virginia Boys Track and Field Athlete of the Year.

As the All-Star break in Major League Baseball approached, ESPN Analyst Tim Kurkjian to talk about the top stoylines, who may get dealt before the trading deadline and more topics of interest.

The second hour of the show started with Nansemond River alum Brandon Lowe, who also starred at the University of Maryland before getting selected in the third round of the 2015 MLB Draft by the Tampa Bay Rays. Currently with their AAA affiliate the Durham Bulls, Lowe was batting .311 with nine home runs and 25 runs batted in as well as 11 doubles in 30 games.

Interview playbacks with Norcom's Larry Archie, Western Branch's Greg Gibson and Indian River's Glenwood Ferebee aired from the Portsmouth Team Camp as they had their teams competing in the event.

To close the show, the guys gave away a free Phil Steele College Football Preview with a trivia question concerning local athletes playing in the ACC.

