Hear the Full Episode of High School Sports Talk Presented by VirginiaPreps.com on ESPN Radio 94.1 with Matthew Hatfield from Saturday, June 29, 2019.

To open the show, Matt takes calls from listeners on some select schedules for the upcoming football season - Tabb, Poquoson and Norfolk Christian. Keith calls in to get a look at the schedules for Southampton, Smithfield and Phoebus.

A playback with Bethel's new Head Football Coach Creighton Incorminias aired.

New Menchville Head Football Coach Rodney Taylor called in while at a local car wash in Newport News to discuss the Monarchs. Taylor arrives from Menchville after previously serving as an assistant for several years with Heritage.

In the second hour of the show, a replay of the interview from The 757 at 6 with former NFL linebacker Arthur Moats out of Churchland High and James Madison University aired.

Interviews with Granby's Larry Archie and Lake Taylor's Hank Sawyer were played in the next segment. Also from the Bayside 7 on 7, an interview with Coach Jon White of the Marlins was played back.

Tune in every Saturday from 10 AM to Noon to High School Sports Talk on ESPN Radio 94.1. Call the show 757-687-9494 + follow updates on Twitter @HSSportsTalk941.



