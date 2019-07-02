High School Sports Talk Replay - 6-29-19 Show
Hear the Full Episode of High School Sports Talk Presented by VirginiaPreps.com on ESPN Radio 94.1 with Matthew Hatfield from Saturday, June 29, 2019.
To open the show, Matt takes calls from listeners on some select schedules for the upcoming football season - Tabb, Poquoson and Norfolk Christian. Keith calls in to get a look at the schedules for Southampton, Smithfield and Phoebus.
A playback with Bethel's new Head Football Coach Creighton Incorminias aired.
New Menchville Head Football Coach Rodney Taylor called in while at a local car wash in Newport News to discuss the Monarchs. Taylor arrives from Menchville after previously serving as an assistant for several years with Heritage.
In the second hour of the show, a replay of the interview from The 757 at 6 with former NFL linebacker Arthur Moats out of Churchland High and James Madison University aired.
Interviews with Granby's Larry Archie and Lake Taylor's Hank Sawyer were played in the next segment. Also from the Bayside 7 on 7, an interview with Coach Jon White of the Marlins was played back.
Video Interview with Bethel Football Coach Creighton Incorminias:
New Bethel Head Football Coach Creighton Incorminias chats with VirginiaPreps.com's Matthew Hatfield at the Portsmouth Team Camp on Tuesday, June 25, 2019.
Incorminias, who previously coached as an assistant at York, discusses the outlook for the Bruins along with a key players as they gear up for their season opener on August 31st at Darling Stadium against the Maury Commodores.
Interview with Menchville Football Coach Rodney Taylor:
New Menchville Head Football Coach Rodney Taylor chats with VirginiaPreps.com's Matthew Hatfield during High School Sports Talk on ESPN Radio 94.1 on Saturday, June 29, 2019.
Taylor comes to Menchville after previously coaching as an assistant to George 'Chubs' Massenburg at Heritage High in Newport News. He played at Bowie State, where ironically enough is first game will come against his former college coach - Larry Archie - and Granby on August 30th at Powhatan Field in Norfolk.
Interview with former NFL LB Arthur Moats out of Churchland HS:
Former NFL linebacker Arthur Moats - who played nearly a decade in the league as a member of the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers - chats with Matthew Hatfield and Coach Ed Young on The 757 at 6 on ESPN Radio 94.1 on Monday, June 17, 2019.
Moats, who starred at Churchland High in Portsmouth and James Madison University, discusses his decision to retire, the football journey and much more.
Video Interview with Granby Football Coach Larry Archie:
New Granby Head Football Coach Larry Archie chats with VirginiaPreps.com's Matthew Hatfield during the Portsmouth Team Camp on Thursday, June 27, 2019 about the Comets and their outlook for next season.
Coach Archie comes to Granby after going 152-63 in 18 seasons at the helm of the Greyhounds.
Video Interview with Lake Taylor Football Coach Hank Sawyer:
Lake Taylor Head Football Coach Hank Sawyer chats about the Titans and the upcoming 2019 campaign during his squad's appearance at Bayside's 7 on 7 held on Friday, June 28th.
The Titans have played in four State Championships - winning titles in 2012 and 2014. Last year's team fell in the Class 4 Championship game to Woodgrove, but return several key pieces as they look to make another deep playoff run.
Video Interview with Bayside Football Coach Jon White:
Bayside Head Football Coach Jon White chats following his team's 7 on 7 held on Friday, June 28, 2019.
The Marlins, who have the Beach District's longest streak of consecutive playoff appearances at 10, have gone 41-26 in six seasons under White, a Bayside High grad. Bayside opens on September 6th at home against First Colonial.