High School Sports Talk Presented by VirginiaPreps.com airs each and every Saturday from 10 AM EST to Noon on ESPN Radio 94.1, hosted by Matthew Hatfield and Coach Ed Young. With Coach Young on assignment and Matt flying solo, there were guests throughout the morning by phone and in studio. Hear those select segments below...



Interview with Franklin's Drelyn Ford (ODU Football Commit) + Coach Rob Cutchins in Studio:

Franklin two-sport standout Drelyn Ford - who's committed to Old Dominion University for football - and Coach Rob Cutchins join Matthew Hatfield in studio on High School Sports Talk Presented by VirginiaPreps.com on ESPN Radio 94.1. Ford earned All-State honors in both football and basketball with the Broncos. He's slated to be a tight end for the Monarchs beyond his upcoming senior season at Franklin. Coach Cutchins is the Head Basketball Coach at Franklin and an assistant football coach.



Interview with NFL LB Arthur Moats out of Churchland HS, JMU:

NFL linebacker Arthur Moats - who played most recently with the Pittsburgh Steelers - out of Churchland High in Portsmouth and James Madison University joined Matthew Hatfield on High School Sports Talk on ESPN Radio 94.1 on Saturday, June 23, 2018.



Interview with College Football Guru Phil Steele: