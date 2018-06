Catch a Replay of High School Sports Talk Presented by VirginiaPreps.com with Matthew Hatfield and Lynn Burke on ESPN Radio 94.1 from Saturday, June 2, 2018.

Guests included First Colonial Head Baseball Coach Scott Stubbe in the second segment of the program as well as Brandon Elliott - Head Softball Coach of the back-to-back National Champion Virginia Wesleyan Marlins - at the top of the second hour of the show.