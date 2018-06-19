High School Sports Talk Presented by VirginiaPreps.com airs each and every Saturday from 10 AM EST to Noon on ESPN Radio 94.1, hosted by Matthew Hatfield and Coach Ed Young.

Coach Young returned to the airwaves for the first time in over a month as he got caught up to speed on what's been happening around the sports scene during his absence.

The first guest to join the program was Joe Tucei, Head Girls Soccer Coach of the State Champion First Colonial Patriots. It marked the first state title in FC girls soccer history.

Greg Madia from the JMU Rivals site - DukesOfJMU.com - and the Daily News-Record came on to talk about James Madison University football as well as a couple of the NCAA changes when it comes to transfers and redshirting.

In the second hour of the program, Old Dominion University Head Football Coach Bobby Wilder came on to talk about all the latest happenings with the Monarchs, their camps as well as look ahead to next season in Conference USA. One of Wilder's key players - linebacker and leading tackler Marvin Branch - actually played on the basketball court for Coach Young.

The final guest on the show was San Francisco 49ers defensive end / outside linebacker Eli Harold, a native of Virginia Beach and Ocean Lakes High School. Harold, who also starred at the University of Virginia, discussed his life in the NFL, plus the high hopes out on the bay as the Niners closed last season by winning their final five games with new quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

You can listen to the whole show, including the segments with guests, below...



