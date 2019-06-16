Hear the Full Episode of High School Sports Talk Presented by VirginiaPreps.com on ESPN Radio 94.1 with Coach Ed Young and Matthew Hatfield from Saturday, June 15, 2019.

To open the show, Matt and Ed review last week's graduation intro and discuss the seven seniors departing from Coach Young's Nansemond River basketball squad that helped them reach the regional semifinals this year with 16 victories.

From there, the guys hit on the VHSL State Baseball Finals that took place, which featured just one team from the '757' area code - Lafayette - winning a State Championship. Other VHSL State Baseball Champs for 2019 included Lake Braddock (Class 6), Stafford (Class 5), Fluvanna (Class 3), Chatham (Class 2) and Auburn (Class 1).

Kate Yanchulis, a reporter from the Washington Post, called in to talk about the 17-inning marathon between South County and Cosby in the VHSL Class 6 Softball Championship. Sophomore Cara Martin pitched all 17 innings for South County in that one. Kate also previously worked in Hampton Roads as a sports reporter for the Daily Press.

At the top of the 11 o'clock hour, Lafayette Head Baseball Coach Rick Schenk joined the show to recap the State Championship season for his Rams, who defeated Riverside in the Class 4 title game. Lafayette completed an amazing run as a No. 5 seed to begin the postseason as they won titles at both the region and state level. It was the program's second State Championship.

Both Matt and Ed provided their reaction to the fact that, to this point, Lafayette has not received a single player on the All-State Baseball Team. They are expected to select the team over again for the VHSL. Ocean Lakes Head Baseball Coach Pete Zell called in for a few minutes to chat about his Dolphins and their playoff run as well as chime in on the All-State voting process.

Matt solicited Ed's opinion on why teams at the end of NBA and College Basketball games are going for the 3 trailing by a point instead of the 2.

To cap things, Coach Young participated against Matt's father - proud JMU and Booker T. Washington High alum Mike Hatfield - in the popular sports trivia game known as FACT or FICTION.

